Reddit's open forum structure can quickly turn into a reputational risk for businesses — SEO strategies and proactive content creation can help you navigate and mitigate the effects of negative Reddit threads.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As the CEO of an online reputation management (ORM) company, I've seen countless organizations struggle with the ripple effects of false or negative information on Reddit. Although Reddit does have community guidelines that focus on what type of content is allowed, the site often still has a trove of false, defamatory and unverified information published on its platform.

So, while Reddit is useful in many ways, it can become a nightmare for businesses when negative threads gain momentum.

One of the biggest issues with negative content on Reddit is that the threads tend to rank highly in Google search results for brand and product names. Reddit threads typically become even more prominent if you do a "Company Name + Reviews" search. Imagine a company watching their Google search results be dominated by decade-old, unfounded, presently irrelevant allegations or complaints. This is something we've helped clients resolve on numerous occasions.

The Reddit reputation crisis is a business reality

Reddit, home to more than 73.1 million daily active users, is a double-edged sword for brands. The platform's open forum encourages free-flowing conversations, which is great for engagement but can be devastating when conversations turn negative. A single Reddit thread filled with false accusations or outdated information can reach the top of Google search results. Once it's there, it can seem immovable.

For instance, one of our clients, a respected tech real estate company, found itself mired in controversy due to an unfounded accusation on Reddit. A user posted a thread claiming the company was a scam. Although several users defended the company, those comments were buried beneath the highly upvoted negative ones. The thread's placement at the top of Google search results severely hurt the company's credibility and led to a significant financial impact.

Dealing with inaccurate or outdated content on Reddit

Some brands get trapped in conversations that don't reflect their current reality. Another client of ours—a mid-sized company — had two Reddit threads haunting its search results. These threads focused on a previous owner's actions, dating back over a decade. The current leadership had no involvement in these events, yet these outdated accusations ranked prominently on Google, misrepresenting the company's brand. The harm wasn't just reputational but emotional, as employees and customers questioned the business's credibility.

Despite numerous efforts to clarify the company's position, Reddit's legal immunity under the Communications Decency Act (Section 230) and the platform's focus on community-driven engagement made it nearly impossible to address the situation head-on. The company faced an uphill battle to reshape its image and reached out to our company for help.

SEO as a strategic weapon

SEO can be a powerful tool in managing a reputation crisis on Reddit. In fact, it allows companies to take back control by pushing negative threads down in search rankings and promoting positive, accurate content. Here's how ORMs help companies reclaim their narrative:

Generate High-Authority, Positive Content: When a company's top Google results are dominated by negative Reddit threads, it's critical to create a portfolio of positive content that outranks those threads. With the real estate company I mentioned earlier, we worked to publish articles on reputable platforms that showcased their legitimacy with accurate information, pushing the damaging Reddit thread further down Google's results. This tactic shifted public perception and, most importantly, started to recover lost revenue. According to Moz, 71% of search traffic clicks come from the first page of Google. So, getting negative content off the first page can drastically reduce its impact. Optimize Your Existing Assets: Businesses rarely realize the power of their own websites. We advise companies to optimize their existing content so it ranks well for key search terms associated with Reddit negativity. By focusing on strategic keywords and updating old content, brands can shift the focus back to their current successes. Leverage Backlinks to Boost Authority: Backlinks are one of the top factors in Google's algorithm. By building backlinks from trusted sources, businesses can elevate positive content above negative Reddit threads.

Should companies engage with negative Reddit threads directly?

One of the most common questions I hear from clients is whether they should engage directly with negative Reddit threads. While jumping into the conversation to correct false information might seem smart, it can often backfire. Reddit is a highly community-driven platform where users value authenticity and transparency above all else. When companies engage too forcefully, they can come off as defensive or inauthentic, fueling further backlash.

However, there are strategic ways to engage. Consider the following:

Timing is Crucial : If a company engages before assessing the full scope of the conversation, it risks inflaming the situation. On the other hand, waiting too long can give the false information a chance to entrench itself. Finding the right moment is key.

: If a company engages before assessing the full scope of the conversation, it risks inflaming the situation. On the other hand, waiting too long can give the false information a chance to entrench itself. Finding the right moment is key. Have a Clear, Fact-Based Response : If you choose to engage, ensure your response is grounded in facts. Focus on correcting misinformation, not arguing with users.

: If you choose to engage, ensure your response is grounded in facts. Focus on correcting misinformation, not arguing with users. Leverage Third Parties : In many cases, having a neutral third party or well-respected user weigh in on your behalf can be more effective than the company responding directly.

: In many cases, having a neutral third party or well-respected user weigh in on your behalf can be more effective than the company responding directly. Accept That You Can't Control the Narrative: Once you engage, you open the door for more scrutiny. The goal is to set the record straight for those willing to listen, but the platform's nature means some users will always cling to negativity.

Reddit brand protection

Long-term success in managing a Reddit crisis requires a proactive and ongoing reputation management strategy. That's why we advocate for constantly monitoring platforms like Reddit and implementing strategies to mitigate the risk of negative Reddit threads harming our clients' reputations.

As someone who has witnessed the far-reaching damage caused by Reddit-driven reputation crises, I can tell you it's not impossible to recover. By leveraging SEO strategies, creating high-quality content and building a strong network of backlinks, businesses can take back control over their online narrative.