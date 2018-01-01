Renewable Energy
Alaska Is Offering Entrepreneurs a Huge Renewable Energy Opportunity
The widely scattered residents of the largest state are looking for alternatives to reduce their onerous energy costs.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk: A Carbon Tax Is the Only Way to End World's Dependence on Fossil Fuels
The tech entrepreneur appealed to a younger audience at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris.
Clean Energy
Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos Team Up to Invest in Clean Tech
Some of the world's richest entrepreneurs are pledging billions of dollars to invest in clean energy technologies.