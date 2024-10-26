These renewable capacities are being developed under group captive norms as per the Electricity Act and are projected to be fully operational by FY27.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

JSW Steel announced that it is significantly ramping up its renewable energy procurement, underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth. The company's Board has previously greenlit a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to source a total of 1,637 MW of renewable power across its major facilities at Vijayanagar, Dolvi, Salem, and Anjar. Currently, 375 MW of this capacity has been commissioned, with an additional 580 MW expected to come online by March 2025, as per a regulatory filing.

The Board has further approved the procurement of a hybrid renewable energy setup, with a new capacity of 600 MW. This includes 200 MW of solar and 400 MW of wind power dedicated to the Dolvi plant, as well as 60 MW at the Salem facility and 210 MW at JSW Steel Coated Products. With this addition, JSW Steel's renewable energy procurement now stands at a substantial 2,507 MW.

These renewable capacities are being developed under group captive norms as per the Electricity Act and are projected to be fully operational by FY27. This expansion aligns with JSW Steel's strategy to incorporate cleaner energy sources into its operations, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance sustainability across its facilities.

JSW Steel also shared updates on ongoing projects, specifically at its Vijayanagar facility. A Hot Strip Mill, part of a 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) project executed by JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd., was commissioned in March 2024. Key components, including the Raw Material Handling System, Sinter Plant, and Blast Furnace, have also been activated, with the Steel Melt Shop nearing completion. The facility is expected to ramp up production in Q4 FY25.

To align with these plans, JSW Steel has rescheduled the shutdown of Blast Furnace-3 at Vijayanagar, required for a 1.5 MTPA expansion, to the first half of FY26.

Further, the Phase-II expansion of Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL) from 3.5 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA is now complete, with all major equipment operational. JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd. has also initiated commissioning activities on a new colour-coated line in Jammu & Kashmir, with an output capacity of 0.12 MTPA.