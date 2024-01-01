Return to office
Report: Amazon Imposes a Harsh New Penalty for Workers Who Don't Return to the Office
New internal documents viewed by multiple outlets shed light on the strict new policy.
The Gender Pay Gap Is About to Widen as Companies Unknowingly Adopt This 'Men First' Work Policy
By scrapping the gains in flexible working environments made during the pandemic, firms are essentially establishing a "men first" hiring policy, whether they realize it or not. An inflexible return-to-office approach is pushing women out, which in turn fosters an environment that is even more exclusive.
'Super Commuting' Is On The Rise — And That Spells Big Trouble For Mid-Size Cities
Thanks to the flexibility of many hybrid jobs, more and more professionals are rethinking the maximum distance they're willing to travel to the office regularly.
CEOs Are Tricking Employees Into Spending More Time In The Office — But Here's Why They're Only Fooling Themselves.
Traditionalist CEOs seem to be turning up the heat to trick employees into spending more time in the office — but at what cost?
Amazon Managers Can Now Fire Employees Who Refuse to Work From the Office 3 Days a Week
It's the latest update of the company's return-to-office policy.
We Know Return to Office Mandates Backfire — So Why Are Tech Giants Like Amazon, IBM and Zoom Reinstating This Outdated Policy?
In a landscape where innovation is the ultimate currency, why are tech giants like Amazon, IBM and Zoom clinging to outdated mandates?
'Control, Surveillance and Manipulation': How TikTok's Office Surveillance Could Backfire and Cost The Company Billions
Recently, TikTok made headlines for the wrong reasons — introducing a badge monitoring app called MyRTO, aimed at enforcing its office attendance policy as part of a top-down return-to-office mandate. While many companies are recalibrating post-pandemic work expectations, TikTok's approach not only raises serious ethical issues but also amplifies broader concerns about its surveillance culture.
'It's Probably Not Going to Work Out for You at Amazon': CEO Andy Jassy Reprimands Employees Resisting Return to Office Mandate
Amazon employees who refuse to come into the office three days a week will be forced into a "voluntary resignation."
Leaked Meta Memo Shows Stricter Return-to-Office Policy with Termination Threat for Repeat Violations
Meta wants its employees back in the office to "foster healthy relationships."
Desperate to Get Employees Back Into the Office, Companies Experiment With New Tactics
Many Americans simply aren't interested in resuming a traditional 9-to-5.
Quiet Quitting Preceded Another Insidious Workplace Issue That's Unfolding Right Now, Survey Reveals
Many employees and executives disagree on return-to-office mandates — and it's symptomatic of an even larger problem.
Meta Commands Workers Back to Office, Says It's 'Easier to Build Trust in Person'
Employees will be expected to show up in person three days a week.
CEOs Are Blaming The Need For Mentorship to Justify The Forced Return of All Employees. Reality Calls For a Very Different Approach.
You're stuck between a rock and a hard place: You need to ensure the continuity of your team and company through mentoring junior staff, which happens best in person, but senior staff doesn't want to come in three to five days a week just to ensure mentoring by osmosis. However, there's a much more effective approach that results in a win-win-win for all.
Hybrid Employees Are More Productive at Home — But This is When You Should Ask Them to Come Into The Office
It's necessary for leaders to determine which face-to-face tasks are necessary to justify the in-office commute.
The Case For Going Back To The Office
It's been two years after the pandemic's start, and much of corporate America isn't ready to leave remote work behind for a permanent return to the office—and I'm not either. But, having your team back in the office has benefits too.