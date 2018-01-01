Scams

New Research Shows Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise Was a Scam
Crypotocurrencies are the latest in a centuries-long line of speculative bubbles driven by shrewd insiders taking advantage of gullible investors.
Peter Page | 3 min read
I Was Ripped Off by Someone I Thought Was a Friend. Here's What I Learned.
If I had dug a little deeper, I would have seen the truth.
Luis Congdon | 5 min read
Government Shuts Down Cryptocurrency Pyramid Scammers
The defendants allegedly claimed they could turn the equivalent of around $100 into $80,000 in a month. In reality, most victims weren't even able to recoup their initial investment.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Pyramid Schemes Are Targeting Snapchat's Mostly Teen Users
Screenshots circulating on the platform may be giving some users a run for their money.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Watch Out for These Cryptocurrency Scams
Before you take the plunge into buying Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, know the risks.
Larry Johnson | 6 min read
It's Time to Talk About Startup Scam Artists
Whether it's an investor who gives a startup a term sheet with no capital behind him, or an entrepreneur who raises millions of dollars with nothing but air, the startup world has a problem.
Hillel Fuld | 7 min read
Facebook and Google Identified as Victims of $100 Million Email Scam
These new revelations follow the arrest of a Lithuanian Man named Evaldas Rimasauskas, who is charged with orchestrating the scam.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
The Biggest Threats in Your Inbox
Email communication still reigns supreme, and that means it's the preferred 'in' for cyber attacks.
Joe Ross | 4 min read
3 Simple Ways to Sidestep Phone Scams
Fraudsters count on you not doing these things.
Steph Wagner | 3 min read
Why Does Multi-Level Marketing See Millennials as Easy Pickings?
Maybe young workers being trolled by get-rich-quick schemers has something to do with the transformation of the US entry-level job into a benefit-free, full-time, unpaid internship on a 'parent grant.'
Phil La Duke | 9 min read
