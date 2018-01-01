Science

Neurons in Your Brain Wake You Up and 16 Other Unexpected Things That Are Stealing Your Sleep
Sleep

Neurons in Your Brain Wake You Up and 16 Other Unexpected Things That Are Stealing Your Sleep

From the moon to your marital status, here are some zzz's disruptors.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
10 Smart Ways for STEM Majors to Make Money on the Side
Making Money

10 Smart Ways for STEM Majors to Make Money on the Side

Whether you're looking to pay off a student loan or simply wanting to build up your wealth, here are some ways for those in science, tech, engineering and math to make some extra cash.
Carolyn Sun | 13 min read
The Top TED Talks of 2018 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them
Project Grow

The Top TED Talks of 2018 So Far -- and What You Can Learn From Them

Check out seven compelling speeches that offer key takeaways.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Scientists Accidentally Produce an Enzyme That Devours Plastic
Pollution

Scientists Accidentally Produce an Enzyme That Devours Plastic

The mutant enzyme breaks down plastic in a matter of days.
Rachel England | 3 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Theranos's Fall From Grace
Crisis Management

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Theranos's Fall From Grace

Honesty and transparency are vital for success. Don't let your customers hear from somebody else that you've sold them a work in progress.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
11 Inspiring and Hilarious Quotes From Stephen Hawking
Inspiring Quotes

11 Inspiring and Hilarious Quotes From Stephen Hawking

The world-renowned astrophysicist left behind a thought-provoking legacy of wit and wisdom.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Elon Musk Couldn't Contain His Excitement About the Falcon Heavy Launch on Instagram
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Couldn't Contain His Excitement About the Falcon Heavy Launch on Instagram

It's pretty infectious.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Ingredient in McDonald's French Fries Could Cure Baldness
McDonald's

Ingredient in McDonald's French Fries Could Cure Baldness

Ew, or who knew?
Nina Zipkin | 1 min read
Bill Gates Shares the Everyday Heroes Who Inspire Him
Project Grow

Bill Gates Shares the Everyday Heroes Who Inspire Him

The Microsoft co-founder shines a spotlight on some of the people he admires who are making a difference.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Why Tech Needs to Stop Blaming the Pipeline for Its Lack of Diversity
Workplace Diversity

Why Tech Needs to Stop Blaming the Pipeline for Its Lack of Diversity

One-time fixes and half-measures won't cut it. Company leaders must fully commit to continuous improvement, just as they do in other aspects of their businesses.
Mehul Patel | 5 min read
