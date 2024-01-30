Elon Musk Says Neuralink Just Implanted Its 'Telepathy' Device in a Human Brain for the First Time — Here's What That Means The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO said the unidentified patient was "recovering well."

By Amanda Breen

Key Takeaways

  • The device promises to allow users to control phones or computers with their thoughts, targeting individuals with severe limb impairment initially.
  • The company received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start human testing last May.

Elon Musk's Neuralink says it took a significant next step in the development of its neurotechnology.

On Monday, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced via X that one of Neuralink's brain-computer devices, dubbed "Telepathy," had been implanted in a human patient for the first time.

Musk revealed on the platform that the unidentified patient was "recovering well" and that "initial results show promising neuron spike detection."

Related: Elon Musk's Brain Implants Were Just Approved for Human Use. 'You'll Be Able to Save and Replay Memories.'

In a follow-up post, Musk noted that the device "enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking," and that the first users to receive it "will be those who have lost the use of their limbs."

In November 2022, Neuralink showcased its device in a video that reportedly "showed two monkeys moving computer cursors with their brains," an achievement shown to be possible in humans over 15 years prior, The New York Times reported.

The company received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start human testing last May, per the outlet.

Related: Elon Musk's Neuralink Seeks Volunteers. Is the Potential Help Worth It?

Neuralink wrote on its website that patients may qualify for the trial if they "have limited or no ability to use both hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)."

Other neurotechnology companies, such as Kernel and Paradromics, are also working on brain-machine interfaces, as is the U.S. military, Vox reported in 2019.
Amanda Breen

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer

Amanda Breen is a features writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate of Barnard College and received an MFA in writing at Columbia University, where she was a news fellow for the School of the Arts.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Elon Musk Health Science Science and Tech Neuralink

Most Popular

See all
Business News

These Are the Most — and Least — On-Time Airlines of 2023, According to a New Report

In July 2023, ticket-selling airlines reported an on-time arrival rate of 69.6%.

By Amanda Breen
By Entrepreneur Store
Franchise

McDonald's New Drive-Thru Concept CosMc's Skyrockets in Popularity — Particularly Among One Age Group

Explore the unique strategy behind CosMc's, where McDonald's is merging its time-honored, iconic brand with a fresh, modern twist.

By Carl Stoffers
Growing a Business

The Biggest Threat to Your Boundaries Isn't Your Boss or Family — There's Someone Else You Need to Face First

It's hard to draw a line in the sand, but it doesn't have to be.

By Elisette Carlson
Business News

Jeff Bezos Still Uses One of Famous Amazon 'Door Desks' From the '90s — Here's Why

Lauren Sánchez posted then-and-now photos of her fiancé hard at work.

By Emily Rella
Money & Finance

Want to Make Enough Money to Live A Great Life? Start By Setting Your "Freedom Number"

Know what you need, and then start earning it.

By Noah Kagan