The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO said the unidentified patient was "recovering well."

Elon Musk's Neuralink says it took a significant next step in the development of its neurotechnology.

On Monday, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO announced via X that one of Neuralink's brain-computer devices, dubbed "Telepathy," had been implanted in a human patient for the first time.

The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.



Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.

Musk revealed on the platform that the unidentified patient was "recovering well" and that "initial results show promising neuron spike detection."

In a follow-up post, Musk noted that the device "enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking," and that the first users to receive it "will be those who have lost the use of their limbs."

In November 2022, Neuralink showcased its device in a video that reportedly "showed two monkeys moving computer cursors with their brains," an achievement shown to be possible in humans over 15 years prior, The New York Times reported.

The company received approval from the Food and Drug Administration to start human testing last May, per the outlet.

Neuralink wrote on its website that patients may qualify for the trial if they "have limited or no ability to use both hands due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)."

Other neurotechnology companies, such as Kernel and Paradromics, are also working on brain-machine interfaces, as is the U.S. military, Vox reported in 2019.