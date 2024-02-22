A Billion Dollar Startup Is Trying To Resurrect A Woolly Mammoth — And You Can Watch It Happen Filmmakers will go behind the scenes of billion-dollar startup Colossal Biosciences, which uses genetic engineering for de-extinction projects.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Colossal Biosciences, a genetic engineering startup, wants to bring back the woolly mammoth.
  • When it comes to potentially negative consequences, Colossal co-founder Ben Lamm told Entrepreneur that “as long as we're transparent, people can hold us accountable.”
  • Colossal is partnering with Oscar-winning director James Reed on a multi-year documentary series to further that transparency.
entrepreneur daily

Colossal Biosciences, the genetic engineering startup striving to bring back extinct species and protect endangered ones, has brought on James Reed as director for a multi-year documentary series. The episodes will chronicle the Colossal's attempts to revive species like the woolly mammoth and the dodo bird.

A view of a huge mammoth completely assembled. (Photo by Ana Fernandez/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Reed worked on the Oscar-winning Netflix documentary "My Octopus Teacher," a film that followed a filmmaker's bond with an octopus over a year. In this new venture with Colossal, Reed and his producing partner Matt Houghton will have exclusive access to Colossal's efforts over the next few years and take viewers behind the scenes.

The docuseries will offer an inside look at Colossal's de-extinction projects and its innovative conservation technology that aims to protect endangered species, such as elephants and Northern white rhinos. The series will also examine how Colossal is using AI to understand animal behavior and the potential impact of rewilding.

Reed, Houghton, and Colossal will all work together with Jillian Share for Teton Ridge Entertainment and executive producer Michael Dougherty on the project. Teton Ridge Entertainment will financially back the first phase of production, with the ultimate aim of finding a distribution partner.

It's unclear how much the docuseries will cost and when it will air at this time.

Colossal was formed in 2021 around the idea that bringing back extinct species could improve life today. The woolly mammoth, for example, could help fight climate change by limiting the greenhouse gases released from the Arctic due to global warming. Bringing back the mammoth will teach scientists more about gene editing, which could help with real-life improvements like preventing disease in human beings. Colossal has raised $225 million in total funds, bringing its valuation to over $1 billion.

In a 2021 interview with Entrepreneur, Colossal co-founder Ben Lamm stated that the company's goal was to have its first woolly mammoth calves within six years. The plan is to take skin cells from Asian elephants and put them into stem cells with frozen mammoth DNA to form an embryo. The embryo would then be placed in an artificial womb in a lab or carried to term by a surrogate mother.

By recreating the woolly mammoth, Lamm stated that Colossal would have a "de-extinction toolkit" that the company could also use to preserve critically endangered species.

A concern leveled against the startup is that things could go wrong as it experiments with bringing back animals. When it comes to potential bad actors or adverse consequences, Lamm said "as long as we're transparent, people can hold us accountable."
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs News and Trends Science

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Save Nearly $400 on This 13-Course Excel, VBA, and Data Science Bundle

Pick up this e-learning bundle for $35, this week only.

By Entrepreneur Store
Growing a Business

How to Regain Your Passion for Your Business — And How to Keep It Alive

Is your passion fading? Here's how to create a business model centered around keeping your passion alive and well.

By Nicholas Leighton
Science & Technology

4 Reasons Why Your Customer Service Is About to Get a Whole Lot Better in 2024

As the technology powering AI customer support jumps to the next level, the quality of service will greatly improve.

By Mike Murchison
Management

The 4 Pros and Cons of Being a Part-Time CEO

The idea of a part-time CEO is gaining traction. But before you make the switch, here are some pros and cons to consider.

By Artis Rozentals
Business News

Want to Start a Billion-Dollar Business? Look to These Two Industries, Which Have the Most Unicorn Growth

During a tough fundraising year overall last year, the value of cybersecurity and AI unicorns saw double-digit growth.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'I Want a Free Month': Thousands of Customers Furious at AT&T After Widespread Outages

The carrier has not yet disclosed the root cause of the issue.

By Emily Rella