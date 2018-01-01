Smart Devices
News and Trends
Will Smith and Shaq Invest in a Sleep-Tracking Smart Ring
Plus, there's a new startup that helps you straighten your teeth and a floral startup raised $2.5 million in seed funding.
More From This Topic
Smart Devices
Why Entrepreneur-Investors Should Jump on the Smart Revolution -- Like, Now
How can you get a piece of the IoT pie? First, make sure any device you invent can be integrated into a whole-home solution.
Smart Devices
How Entrepreneurs Can Adapt Today's 'Smart Assistants' to Build Tomorrow's Office
Alexa? Echo? Google Home? These devices likely won't stay put on our night tables and bookshelves for long.
News and Trends
Intel Comes Out With Smart Glasses
Plus, a virtual fitness startup raise $13 million and actress Brooke Shields launches a new fashion line.
Internet of Things
There Is a Creepy Side to Those 'Smart' Toys and Appliances On Your Gift List
Seemingly innocuous "connected" gifts including teddy bears and vacuum cleaners give hackers a cyber-open door to you home.
Smart Home
Looking for a Smarter Home? Get Ready to Learn About Connectivity.
Today's systems still have some evolving to do before consumers can be assured their devices will interact without hiccups.
Internet of Things
25 Innovative IoT Companies and Products You Need to Know
The internet of things has an huge future but don't underestimate how much it is changing the world right now.
Internet of Things
3 Ways Entrepreneurs Are Making IoT More User-Friendly
A growing number of entrepreneurs are creating solutions that make it easier for devices to talk to one another.
Warren Buffett
Why Warren Buffett Is Investing in Wearable Tech
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO is expanding his portfolio.
Robotics
This New Robot Will Boost Your Child's Emotional and Social Skills
Find out how this new smart toy could change the way children learn, play and progress.
Crowdfunding
3 Trends That Will Shape Crowdfunding in 2017
The market is evolving, and so are the products that help drive it. Consumers and backers alike are on the lookout for customizable solutions to everyday problems.