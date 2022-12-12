Is AI A Risk To Creativity? The Answer Is Not So Simple

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Before becoming a devoted entrepreneur, I was a full-time actor appearing on TV and in film. From my experience, the marks of excellent performance, cinematography and entertainment were the ability to be absolutely convincing and creative.

Creativity is the ability to find new solutions to problems or challenges. Creative people are innovative and able to see things differently from others, which helps them come up with new ideas or solutions. Creative thinking typically involves making connections between things that might not appear related at first glance. This means being able to look at a problem from different angles and coming up with unexpected solutions. This thinking has led to some of the most ingenious inventions, creations and ideas we have today. One of the significant modern innovations in technology is artificial intelligence (AI). AI is a branch of computer science that deals with automated reasoning and intelligent machines. AI software simulates human intelligence processes like problem-solving and learning so that computer programs can perform these processes instead of humans.

What's the relationship between creativity and AI?

Science tells us that there are major differences between our brain's right and left halves. We know that the left side focuses more on systematic and logical analysis, while the right is more creative.

Computer programs developed by artificial intelligence are designed to be logical and systematic. This means that they cannot be impulsive or spontaneous like human creativity. AI is programmed to process information in a certain way and achieve a particular result. It cannot deviate from these instructions, and its actions are predictable.

On the other hand, human creativity is unpredictable and often cannot be explained. When you are inspired to create something new, there's no telling how your ideas will manifest or what you might come up with—it's an unexplained process.

As such, AI and creativity are two concepts that are fundamentally different. Computer programs that use AI to analyze and interpret data are typically used in areas where accuracy is needed. These include medical research, engineering and finance. In creative fields, however, things aren't as cut-and-dried. Creativity is subjective, and it isn't easy to measure accuracy. In other words, creativity isn't something that can be reduced to a set of equations or a mathematical formula. It is a human process open to many interpretations and viewpoints.

Why is AI bad for creativity?

Although AI is excellent for precise tasks that require precision and accuracy, it's not very good at being creative. After all, the two concepts are opposites. AI is designed to be precise, to follow instructions, and to achieve specific goals. Because of this, AI is not very good at being creative. The main problem with AI is that it's focused on achieving the results you tell it to complete. This means it's not very good at deviating from its instructions or coming up with unexpected solutions to problems.

This is what creativity is all about — finding new solutions to problems that others may not have considered. AI cannot look at a problem from different perspectives or come up with unexpected solutions because it's programmed to do one thing and one thing only — achieve its goals. This means that AI won't be able to think outside the box and will focus on achieving the exact results you tell it to achieve. This is the opposite of creativity, which means that AI and creativity are two concepts that are fundamentally different.

AI and art

Artificial intelligence plays a key role in the modern art world. From programs that generate original art to AI-controlled robots that create paintings, AI has become a big part of contemporary art. Artificial intelligence is sometimes used in creative fields like art and design. This is often referred to as algorithmic art.

Algorithmic art is created through computer software, algorithms and automated computer programs. Artificial intelligence is also used in design software and 3D modeling programs. AI-generated art and design created through algorithms are similar to computer-generated music: they are made by computer programs that follow instructions and produce certain types of results.

Artificial intelligence is often used in advertising, marketing, and product design. AI-generated ads are computer-generated ads that are made by a computer program. These programs follow instructions and create a specific type of ad.

One might argue that because AI can create art, it is creative. But, art generated by AI is systematic, and it's important to remember that art is often a combination of architecture and the artist. The artist behind the art is oftentimes what gives art meaning and perspective (although many agree that art is indeed 'subjective')

The benefits of AI in the creative process

Just because AI can be bad for creativity doesn't mean it's terrible for all creative processes. As with every technology, AI has its benefits and drawbacks. Depending on your work type, you may want to add AI to your creative process. AI programs can help with repetitive tasks that involve analysis, information gathering and data processing.

A creative process is often messy and intricate and requires a lot of back-and-forth between different departments. AI can automate certain tasks and make the creative process more efficient and effective. For example, AI can scour the internet for images and data to help with brainstorming.

TL;DR

