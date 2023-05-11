Meet the Company That's Making Hands-Free, Voice-Free Device Control a Reality

Naqi is giving people hands-free, voice-free, and screen-free control over their tech, and they're welcoming investors while they do it.

The next frontier of digital technology is finding a better way to interact and control the countless digital devices around us.

We've already seen the beginnings of this with digital voice assistants, but the potential here is much bigger. A new technology, called Naqi, can now control digital devices without using hands, voice, or even screens.

Their patented technology goes into an earbud and creates an invisible user interface that lets people control their devices with imperceptible movements called microgestures, like a blink of an eye or tilt of your head. If you see it in action, you might think that person has a superpower to control the machines around them.

Other companies valued at billions of dollars have been trying to achieve the same result using brain implants. That has earned big players in the space billion-dollar valuations even though their technology is still under development and their traction to market has remained fairly stagnant.

But Naqi's simple earbuds are already doing the same thing — without brain surgery. And unlike large competitors in the space, which have yet to be tested on humans, Naqi is already allowing people to control robots, computers, video games, wheelchairs and more.

Everyday investors have the opportunity to own shares in Naqi.

Here is how this company is able to give people hands-free, voice-free, screen-free control over their tech without implants, and why investors should pay attention.

Naqi is a new era of technology.

A lightbulb went off in 2013, when David Segal learned about the prosthetic limbs used by soldiers returning from war. He was inspired to use the potential of biosensors to help them interface with the devices around them. He invented a method to detect "microgestures" which are nearly-invisible movements that people make (like blinking or nodding your head, but sometimes even less noticeable) and turn them into commands.

This gave Segal an idea: Why not extend the same capability beyond prosthetics? He then saw an opportunity to apply it to something people use every day: a way of reading facial microgestures and head movements using earbuds equipped with an array of sensors. Naqi was born, giving people the ability to control digital devices without having to touch or speak to them, or even use a computer screen.

The company is revolutionizing the way we interact with our digital devices and paving the way for a new era of hands-free, voice-free and screen-free technology.

And they are already on a roll…

Turning heads with 22 patents.

Naqi's potential extends to several sectors, but due to Segal's interest in injured veterans, accessibility became his initial focus when the company launched in 2020.

The team at Naqi says that one of the world's leading global mobility manufacturers has integrated Naqi into their wheelchairs, enabling people to control their chairs without a mouse, joystick or sip and puff straw technology. This is a groundbreaking development that gives greater autonomy to wheelchair users, allowing them to move around more freely and independently.

But that was only the start. Naqi has become the wearable tech that controls just about everything in the digital world.

Harrisburg University's national e-sports champions are testing Naqi with video games, stretching the virtual and augmented reality capabilities of the device. It promises to change how we play video games — just look at the screen and control what you want.

Naqi has also shown that commercial robots can be operated using their earbuds, opening exciting opportunities in the automation field. Imagine just looking at a robot and, with a blink of an eye making it do what you want. That's what Naqi does.

A major auto parts manufacturer is exploring how Naqi's technology can be used in transportation, as well as aerospace and national security, the company says.

So far, Naqi has acquired 22 patents across the U.S., EU, Israel, Hong Kong, and more. These cover both the earbud and the user interface, and they could serve as strong barriers against any competition looking to create the same tools.

Given Naqi's traction so far, and all of its potential applications in the future, Naqi's addressable market is enormous.

Naqi's $2.46T market.

The biggest representation of Naqi's addressable market is the Internet of Things (IoT). This is a rapidly-growing field projected to reach $2.46 trillion by 2029 – and about 414% growth over the next decade.

IoT includes any devices that can be connected to the Internet (and therefore Naqi's wearables), including smartphones, TVs, cars, and more. The closer the world moves toward running on entire digital ecosystems, the greater the demand will be for a device like Naqi's that enables them to control their entire world.

Assisted mobility on its own is a $20 billion sector of that industry.

Meanwhile, Naqi's potential video game market is worth $195 billion, with e-sports growing especially fast.

This technology is all about more powerful connections between people and the machines that make our life better, allowing for more efficiency, convenience, and safety. And Naqi's earbuds offer a powerful tool to make it more accessible and user-friendly.

And our readers can now join this company in paving the way for a better-connected future.

How to become a Naqi investor.

The most obvious benefit to investing in new technology that promises disruption is that you can potentially make a significant return on your investment if the company takes off. But Naqi's investment opportunity is set apart for a couple of other key reasons as well.

For one, Naqi says it is making history as one of the only companies giving people hands-free, voice-free, and screen-free control over their technology. The connected devices market is inevitably growing and ready to consume other markets, and Naqi could play a huge role in that as well as the AR/VR and Metaverse sectors

Another major factor is that Naqi is a more affordable and accessible option for consumers than the competition. In other words, since surgical implants are expensive and pose a potential risk, Naqi has far greater potential to scale with a technology that can be given to partners to put into a simple-fit earbud that can be easily removed. No brain surgery needed!

Naqi is poised to transform gaming, esports, accessibility, robotic control, smart homes and much more in everyday life. They are giving our readers a chance to become shareholders in their company as they do it.

Learn more about Naqi's limited-time investment opportunity here.



