Smartwatches

More From This Topic

Samsung Wants to Turn Your Hand Into an Interactive Smartwatch Display
Far Out Tech

Samsung Wants to Turn Your Hand Into an Interactive Smartwatch Display

Say goodbye to your sausage-finger sorrows.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.
Apple Watch

At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.

Apple sold twice as many first-year watches as first-year iPhones.
Hilary Brueck | 2 min read
Pebble Skips Kickstarter in Search of Bigger Pond
Pebble

Pebble Skips Kickstarter in Search of Bigger Pond

Pebble's first two products were blockbuster hits on Kickstarter. But with its latest product, the smartwatch maker is bypassing crowdfunding altogether.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Apple Unveils New Apple Watch Models, New OS
Apple

Apple Unveils New Apple Watch Models, New OS

The Apple Watch only launched a few months ago, but there are already some significant updates.
Emily Price | 3 min read
LG Just Rolled Out a $1,200 Gold Smartwatch
Wearable Tech

LG Just Rolled Out a $1,200 Gold Smartwatch

It's called the The LG Watch Urbane Luxe and only 500 will be made.
Arjun Kharpal | 2 min read
8 Luxe Innovations That Prove You Made It
You've Arrived

8 Luxe Innovations That Prove You Made It

When it's time to treat yourself, we've got some suggestions.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
This Brilliant Braille Smartwatch Lets the Visually Impaired Feel What Time It Is
Far Out Tech

This Brilliant Braille Smartwatch Lets the Visually Impaired Feel What Time It Is

The groundbreaking haptic wearable also delivers texts, turn-by-turn directions and ebook readouts, all by touch alone.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Apple Already Took 75 Percent of the Smartwatch Market
Apple Watch

Apple Already Took 75 Percent of the Smartwatch Market

While hard sales numbers are a mystery, analysts have their projections.
Edgar Alvarez | 1 min read
Apple Watch to Be Sold at Best Buy Stores
Apple Watch

Apple Watch to Be Sold at Best Buy Stores

Starting in August.
Reuters | 2 min read
Can the Apple Watch Succeed by Wooing Female Buyers?
Apple Watch

Can the Apple Watch Succeed by Wooing Female Buyers?

With the lack of Watch sales data suggesting sluggish demand, Apple is stepping up its marketing to a key demo.
Valentina Zarya | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.