Smartwatches

Fitbit's New Smartwatch Will Take on Apple Watch
Plus, electric scooter startup Bird raises $100 million and Philz Coffee creates an app.
Far Out Tech
Samsung Wants to Turn Your Hand Into an Interactive Smartwatch Display
Say goodbye to your sausage-finger sorrows.
Apple Watch
At One Year Old Is Apple's Watch a Flop? Not Exactly.
Apple sold twice as many first-year watches as first-year iPhones.
Pebble
Pebble Skips Kickstarter in Search of Bigger Pond
Pebble's first two products were blockbuster hits on Kickstarter. But with its latest product, the smartwatch maker is bypassing crowdfunding altogether.
Apple
Apple Unveils New Apple Watch Models, New OS
The Apple Watch only launched a few months ago, but there are already some significant updates.
Wearable Tech
LG Just Rolled Out a $1,200 Gold Smartwatch
It's called the The LG Watch Urbane Luxe and only 500 will be made.
You've Arrived
8 Luxe Innovations That Prove You Made It
When it's time to treat yourself, we've got some suggestions.
Far Out Tech
This Brilliant Braille Smartwatch Lets the Visually Impaired Feel What Time It Is
The groundbreaking haptic wearable also delivers texts, turn-by-turn directions and ebook readouts, all by touch alone.
Apple Watch
Apple Already Took 75 Percent of the Smartwatch Market
While hard sales numbers are a mystery, analysts have their projections.
Apple Watch
Apple Watch to Be Sold at Best Buy Stores
Starting in August.
Apple Watch
Can the Apple Watch Succeed by Wooing Female Buyers?
With the lack of Watch sales data suggesting sluggish demand, Apple is stepping up its marketing to a key demo.