The Best Smartwatch Deal You'll Find Ahead of Prime Day

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs know the importance of breaking a physical sweat as well as a mental one from time to time. But nobody with that much responsibility feels comfortable being completely disconnected for an hour or more. That's why a smartwatch is such a handy purchase — it allows you to better measure your fitness goals while also ensuring that you're reachable when you're working out.

ChronoWatch

The best smartwatch deal you'll find this year is part of our special Deal Days event. The Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch is a fully featured smartwatch with 14 functions, and it's on sale for 75 percent off now through October 12.

This budget-friendly smartwatch may be soft on the wallet, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's short on features. It has a 1.7" full-color touchscreen display allowing you to stay connected, monitor your sleep, track your activity, and much more. The soft, flexible, silicone band is comfortable to wear all day, every day, which is good because you're going to want to make a habit out of it.

The C-Max can answer and make calls, give you message and call alerts, control your music, and even take pictures, thanks to a remote camera shutter. It has a weather forecaster to help you find the best time to head out on your run and alarms and activities reminders to let you know when you've been sedentary for a while. In terms of your fitness, you can track multiple sports, use the stopwatch, and enjoy the watch's health monitors to make sure you aren't pushing yourself too far. It's IP67-rated, meaning it's waterproof for sweat and rain.

Why break the bank on a smartwatch when you can save a bundle during Deal Days? Until October 12, Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch is 75 percent off $159 at just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.