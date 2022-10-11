The Best Smartwatch Deal You'll Find Ahead of Prime Day
Get an affordable smartwatch on sale now through October 12 at midnight.
Entrepreneurs know the importance of breaking a physical sweat as well as a mental one from time to time. But nobody with that much responsibility feels comfortable being completely disconnected for an hour or more. That's why a smartwatch is such a handy purchase — it allows you to better measure your fitness goals while also ensuring that you're reachable when you're working out.
The best smartwatch deal you'll find this year is part of our special Deal Days event. The Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch is a fully featured smartwatch with 14 functions, and it's on sale for 75 percent off now through October 12.
This budget-friendly smartwatch may be soft on the wallet, but don't let that fool you into thinking it's short on features. It has a 1.7" full-color touchscreen display allowing you to stay connected, monitor your sleep, track your activity, and much more. The soft, flexible, silicone band is comfortable to wear all day, every day, which is good because you're going to want to make a habit out of it.
The C-Max can answer and make calls, give you message and call alerts, control your music, and even take pictures, thanks to a remote camera shutter. It has a weather forecaster to help you find the best time to head out on your run and alarms and activities reminders to let you know when you've been sedentary for a while. In terms of your fitness, you can track multiple sports, use the stopwatch, and enjoy the watch's health monitors to make sure you aren't pushing yourself too far. It's IP67-rated, meaning it's waterproof for sweat and rain.
Why break the bank on a smartwatch when you can save a bundle during Deal Days? Until October 12, Chronowatch C-Max Call Time Smartwatch is 75 percent off $159 at just $39.99.
Prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Done With 'Happy to Be Here.' She Thinks Latina Entrepreneurs Are Undervalued, So She's Working to Give Them $14 Billion in Loans.
-
How to Retrain Your Brain and Achieve the Highest Levels of Success
-
Her Company Is Worth $1 Billion. But It Began as a Way to Solve Her Own Shipping Problems.
-
TikTok Is Doling Out Age-Old Resume Advice. This Former Microsoft Recruiter Says You Should Ignore It.
-
6 Benefits of Working With a Franchise Consultant or Broker
-
-
Sallie Krawcheck Was the Queen of Wall Street, and Raised $100 Million to Launch Her Own Business. Then She Hit an Impasse She Hadn't Seen Coming.