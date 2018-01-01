SOPA
Technology
'Six Strikes' Anti-Piracy Plan Could Slow Public Wi-Fi for Businesses
What you need to know if your company offers complimentary Wi-Fi to customers.
More From This Topic
Technology
NY Tech Entrepreneurs: Stop the SOPA and PIPA Anti-Piracy Bills
Online and in-person, groups protest controversial legislation.
Technology
White House Opposes Online Piracy Bills -- For Now
Obama administration puts the brakes on controversial legislation to punish 'rogue' websites that sell pirated content.
Technology
Anti-Piracy Bill Could Do More Harm Than Good for Small Companies
The proposed 'SOPA' bill aims to put an end to online piracy, but those who oppose it say it could have negative implications for small businesses.