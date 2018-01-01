SOPA

More From This Topic

NY Tech Entrepreneurs: Stop the SOPA and PIPA Anti-Piracy Bills
Technology

NY Tech Entrepreneurs: Stop the SOPA and PIPA Anti-Piracy Bills

Online and in-person, groups protest controversial legislation.
Jason Fell
White House Opposes Online Piracy Bills -- For Now
Technology

White House Opposes Online Piracy Bills -- For Now

Obama administration puts the brakes on controversial legislation to punish 'rogue' websites that sell pirated content.
Jason Fell
Anti-Piracy Bill Could Do More Harm Than Good for Small Companies
Technology

Anti-Piracy Bill Could Do More Harm Than Good for Small Companies

The proposed 'SOPA' bill aims to put an end to online piracy, but those who oppose it say it could have negative implications for small businesses.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
