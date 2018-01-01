Amy Gahran

Amy Gahran is an independent writer and mobile technology enthusiast based in Boulder, Colo. Her work has appeared at CNN.com. Gahran blogs at Contentious.com.

Google Takes a Step Forward With Nexus 5 Release
Technology

Google Takes a Step Forward With Nexus 5 Release

Nexus 5 could lead to more relatively inexpensive unlocked phones and flexible plans to serve them in the U.S. market.
4 min read
As Tablet Wars Heat Up, Apple's New iPads Get Serious Upgrades
Technology

As Tablet Wars Heat Up, Apple's New iPads Get Serious Upgrades

Apple's new line of iPads are responding to some key challenges that have emerged as the tablet market has become more crowded.
4 min read
3 Ways Tech Entrepreneurs Can Help, and Grow, During a Natural Disaster
Project Grow

3 Ways Tech Entrepreneurs Can Help, and Grow, During a Natural Disaster

In a time of need, the efforts of tech 'treps who volunteer can go a long way toward charity, networking and pushing innovation.
5 min read
Why I'm Ignoring the New iPhone Launch Hype -- And You Should, Too
Technology

Why I'm Ignoring the New iPhone Launch Hype -- And You Should, Too

For all the media attention new smartphones get, innovation has, sadly, become stale.
4 min read
Samsung Galaxy Gear: A Smartwatch With Cool Features But Limited Appeal
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Gear: A Smartwatch With Cool Features But Limited Appeal

The tech giant is the first among its competitors to release a smartwatch device to consumers.
4 min read
5 Reasons Why You Might Want an 'Unlocked' Smartphone
Technology

5 Reasons Why You Might Want an 'Unlocked' Smartphone

When you're not under a contract with a service provider you can pick the service you want and hopefully save some money while you're at it.
5 min read
Ubuntu Edge Phone: A Crazy, Cool Idea That's Probably Ahead of Its Time
Technology

Ubuntu Edge Phone: A Crazy, Cool Idea That's Probably Ahead of Its Time

This project has gained a lot of attention, raising more than $3 million in less than 24 hours on Indiegogo.
3 min read
5 Ways to Promote Your Business With Online Slideshows
Marketing

5 Ways to Promote Your Business With Online Slideshows

A look at how presentations made with tools such as SlideShare and SpeakerDeck can help explain and market your products and services.
5 min read
Apple to Take on Google Docs With New iWork in the Cloud
Technology

Apple to Take on Google Docs With New iWork in the Cloud

Updated tool offers slick document access, editing via your web browser.
3 min read
Apple's iOS 7 Includes New Design, Improved Usability
Technology

Apple's iOS 7 Includes New Design, Improved Usability

While Apple's CEO calls it the 'biggest change to iOS since the introduction of the iPhone,' many features can already be found on other devices.
2 min read
Beyond Smartphones: Mobile Innovation That Could Change the Way You Do Business
Technology

Beyond Smartphones: Mobile Innovation That Could Change the Way You Do Business

A look at four types of devices that are pushing the boundaries of mobile capabilities.
5 min read
What to Consider When Creating Responsive Design-Friendly Content
Technology

What to Consider When Creating Responsive Design-Friendly Content

You might want to present content differently for the different types of devices customers are using to access your site. Here are five things to keep in mind.
4 min read
Why the Samsung Galaxy S4 May Be Better for Business Than Apple's iPhone 5
Technology

Why the Samsung Galaxy S4 May Be Better for Business Than Apple's iPhone 5

A look at some of the most important features and how Samsung's new smartphone stacks up.
5 min read
'Six Strikes' Anti-Piracy Plan Could Slow Public Wi-Fi for Businesses
Technology

'Six Strikes' Anti-Piracy Plan Could Slow Public Wi-Fi for Businesses

What you need to know if your company offers complimentary Wi-Fi to customers.
4 min read
How to Boost Productivity With 'Social Bookmarking' Tools
Marketing

How to Boost Productivity With 'Social Bookmarking' Tools

A look at the services to consider, plus tips for making the most of them for your business.
4 min read
