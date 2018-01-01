Streaming
3 Things To Know
Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Disney
Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service
The Mouse House also promised 'a significant investment' in original content.
Tesla
You Can Watch Elon Musk Hand Over the First Affordable Teslas Live Tonight
The Model 3, which can go up to 215 miles on a single charge, has a starting cost of $35,000.
Tesla
Report: Tesla Planning its Own Music Streaming Service
Not content to just offer drivers Spotify access, Tesla is reportedly in talks with major record labels to create a new way for people to listen to music.
Streaming TV
Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord
The best streaming services put the power in your hands to pay only for what you watch.
YouTube
Attention, Cord Cutters: YouTube TV Now Live
The $35 monthly service offers live TV streaming from 50 networks for $35 per month.
YouTube
You Can Cut the Cord With YouTube TV for $35 a Month
YouTube TV looks a lot like existing services with a healthy dose of Google simplicity and AI.
Sprint
Sprint Buys 33 Percent Stake in Tidal's Music Service
You'll have to subscribe to the carrier to listen to certain exclusives.
Amazon
Amazon Launches Prime Video Globally, Leaves Out China
China is the missing piece for both Amazon and Netflix in their global expansion as the world's most populous country has stringent policies on regulations and censorship.
Pandora
Sirius Reapproaches Pandora for a Takeover
Pandora is set to unveil an on-demand music streaming service in December.
Amazon
Amazon Challenges Apple and Spotify With New Music Streaming Service
The new streaming service, called 'Amazon Music Unlimited,' lets users access a vast catalog of songs on demand, similar to Spotify and Apple Music.