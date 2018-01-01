Streaming

Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service

The Mouse House also promised 'a significant investment' in original content.
Chloe Albanesius | 2 min read
You Can Watch Elon Musk Hand Over the First Affordable Teslas Live Tonight

The Model 3, which can go up to 215 miles on a single charge, has a starting cost of $35,000.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Report: Tesla Planning its Own Music Streaming Service

Not content to just offer drivers Spotify access, Tesla is reportedly in talks with major record labels to create a new way for people to listen to music.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord

The best streaming services put the power in your hands to pay only for what you watch.
Eric Samson | 4 min read
Attention, Cord Cutters: YouTube TV Now Live

The $35 monthly service offers live TV streaming from 50 networks for $35 per month.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
You Can Cut the Cord With YouTube TV for $35 a Month

YouTube TV looks a lot like existing services with a healthy dose of Google simplicity and AI.
Tom Brant | 4 min read
Sprint Buys 33 Percent Stake in Tidal's Music Service

You'll have to subscribe to the carrier to listen to certain exclusives.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Amazon Launches Prime Video Globally, Leaves Out China

China is the missing piece for both Amazon and Netflix in their global expansion as the world's most populous country has stringent policies on regulations and censorship.
Reuters | 2 min read
Sirius Reapproaches Pandora for a Takeover

Pandora is set to unveil an on-demand music streaming service in December.
Reuters | 2 min read
Amazon Challenges Apple and Spotify With New Music Streaming Service

The new streaming service, called 'Amazon Music Unlimited,' lets users access a vast catalog of songs on demand, similar to Spotify and Apple Music.
Reuters | 4 min read
