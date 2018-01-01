Super Bowl Ads

How to Include Politics in Your Marketing Without Turning Anyone Off
Social Media Marketing

How to Include Politics in Your Marketing Without Turning Anyone Off

In general, keep politics far from marketing, but done with humor and pathos, political images can humanizes an ad.
Serenity Gibbons | 8 min read
The Death of Traditional Advertising and the Rise of Originality
Advertising

The Death of Traditional Advertising and the Rise of Originality

Companies that can't afford TV ads are finding they can do a lot on online for a lot less money.
Jack McNamara | 6 min read
Putting the Super Bowl's $5 Million Ads Under the Microscope
Super Bowl Ads

Putting the Super Bowl's $5 Million Ads Under the Microscope

A little Monday morning quarterbacking by advertisers might help make those pricey ad slots go further next year.
Heather Andrew | 6 min read
Super Bowl Advertisers Struck Political and Social Undertones
Super Bowl

Super Bowl Advertisers Struck Political and Social Undertones

Brands engaged viewers with displays of corporate conscience, even at the risk of offending some customer groups.
Samuel Edwards | 6 min read
The Conclusion to This Super Bowl Ad Was Deemed Too Controversial for TV
Super Bowl

The Conclusion to This Super Bowl Ad Was Deemed Too Controversial for TV

From Budweiser to Avocados From Mexico to 84 Lumber -- the ads from this year's Super Bowl got pretty political.
Rose Leadem | 15+ min read
You'll Never Guess Why The NFL Banned This Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl

You'll Never Guess Why The NFL Banned This Super Bowl Ad

The ad contains substances which are banned by the football league.
Lara O'Reilly | 2 min read
Heinz Wants to Make the Day After the Super Bowl a National Holiday
Food

Heinz Wants to Make the Day After the Super Bowl a National Holiday

The ketchup maker wants to take the suggestion to the the House and the Senate.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
5 Tips for Using Corporate Sponsorship to Drive Brand Visibility
Marketing

5 Tips for Using Corporate Sponsorship to Drive Brand Visibility

Companies spent more than $20 billion on sponsorships last year.
Matt Orlic | 5 min read
4 Lessons Learned From This Year's Super Bowl Advertising
Super Bowl Ads

4 Lessons Learned From This Year's Super Bowl Advertising

From the Doritos and Heinz dogs to Lady Gaga's show-stopper, even the little guys can learn what and what not to do given promotional opportunities.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
What Super Bowl Ads Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Marketing
Super Bowl Ads

What Super Bowl Ads Can Teach Entrepreneurs About Marketing

The most expensive advertisements in the world are entertaining but forgotten quickly.
David Hagenbuch | 5 min read
