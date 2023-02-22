We see it, we like it, we want it, we buy it.

It looks like Super Bowl commercials may leave an impact on consumers for well over 30 seconds.

According to a new study by behavioral research company Veylinx, which analyzed the behavior of 1,610 U.S. consumers pre- and post-Super Bowl LVII, ads shown as this year's big game increased product demand among viewers by 6.4%.

RELATED: 'Get Off The Remote!:' Tubi's Super Bowl Ad Made Everyone Really Confused — And Was a Big Winner

Image credit: Courtesy of Veylinx

The research measured the change in demand for eight brands (Michelob Ultra, Heineken 0.0%, Hellmann's, Downy Unstopables, Crown Royal, Frito-Lay PopCorners, Pringles, and Pepsi Zero Sugar) and found that Michelob Ultra, which aired a commercial featuring Netflix's new show "Full Swing" and former NFL player Tony Romo, had the highest "in demand" increase after the game at 19%.

Pepsi Zero Sugar followed behind with an 18% increase after the soda company played an ad featuring Ben Stiller. Frito-Lay PopCorners' commercial included Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and saw a 12% demand growth, while Heineken had an 11% growth after its Super Bowl Ant-Man ad.

RELATED: Amid Planned Layoffs, Disney Ran a Super Bowl Ad That Cost Millions

The research also found that women accounted for 21% of the increased demand. Based on this survey, the ads didn't affect men at all — they only made up 1% of the demand growth. However, women make 80% of all purchases and account for 70% to 80% of all consumer spending. Meanwhile "Gen Z viewers were largely unimpressed by the Super Bowl ads," Veylinx noted in a press release, adding that demand decreased by 1% among 18 to 25-year-olds.

Image credit: Courtesy of Veylinx

Commercials at the 2023 Super Bowl hit a record high with a $7 million price tag for a 30-second ad.