This Is How Much Money the Super Bowl Winners Get

The Big Game generates billions in revenue, but how much of that cash goes to the Eagles and Chiefs players? Quite a bit.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

When the final whistle blows on Sunday night, either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LVII champions.

The Chiefs are hoping for their second championship since 2020, while the Eagles want to repeat their dramatic Super Bowl victory from 2018.

The players will surely be celebrating their victory, but they'll also be happy about the bonus checks rushing into their bank accounts.

How much will the winning team make?

According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, each winning team member will receive $157,000, which marks a $7,000 raise on the 2022 bonus.

The losing team does pretty well, considering the circumstances. Each player receives $82,000 as a consolation prize.

Related: A Jar of Sand From the Beach Where Tom Brady Retired Is Selling For Nearly $100,000

Then there are the Super Bowl rings. The NFL shells out between $5,000 to $7,000 for up to 150 rings per team, with additional costs falling to the team owners. Each ring is custom-designed by the team.

These rings tend to appreciate in value as time passes — especially if they belong to an elite player.
Lawrence Taylor, a linebacker for the New York Giants, sold his Super Bowl ring for $230,401 in a 2012 auction, the highest amount ever paid for a Super Bowl ring.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

Super Bowl News and Trends

Editor's Pick

This Former Super Bowl Champion Built a Platform to Support Mental Health in the Black Community
3 Expert-Backed Strategies for Blowing People Away With Your First Impression
'Agree to Disagree' Can Lead to Feuds and Fallouts. Here's a Better Way to Handle Conflict.
'Just Manic for Eggs Right Now': This Farm Has a Waiting List for Fresh Eggs
The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
This Matchmaker Won't Apologize for Her $50,000 Minimum — Here's the Secret Weapon She Uses to Play Cupid

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Meta to Tell Many Managers to Start Coding or Get Out — Here's What Else the 'Flattening' Will Bring

People familiar with the matter said the change will be announced in the coming weeks.

By Amanda Breen

Culture

The 5 Pillars of Building a Culture of Success in a Startup

Culture is the most important factor for startups. There are many priorities in a startup, but if your team isn't aligned, your business will fail no matter what else you have going for you.

By Kate Isler

Business News

'My Heart Breaks': Internet Rallies Behind 72-Year-Old Delivery Driver Who Takes A Tumble In Viral Video

A horrifying video of a 72-year-old Domino's delivery woman falling at a customer's home has garnered attention — and donations.

By Emily Rella

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

Business News

Bill Gates Is Reportedly Dating Paula Hurd, Widow of Ex-Oracle CEO

The relationship is reportedly "widely known" among their inner circle, according to a source reported by People.

By Emily Rella

By Gabrielle Bienasz