This Is How Much Money the Super Bowl Winners Get

The Big Game generates billions in revenue, but how much of that cash goes to the Eagles and Chiefs players? Quite a bit.

When the final whistle blows on Sunday night, either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LVII champions.

The Chiefs are hoping for their second championship since 2020, while the Eagles want to repeat their dramatic Super Bowl victory from 2018.

The players will surely be celebrating their victory, but they'll also be happy about the bonus checks rushing into their bank accounts.

How much will the winning team make?

According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, each winning team member will receive $157,000, which marks a $7,000 raise on the 2022 bonus.

The losing team does pretty well, considering the circumstances. Each player receives $82,000 as a consolation prize.

Then there are the Super Bowl rings. The NFL shells out between $5,000 to $7,000 for up to 150 rings per team, with additional costs falling to the team owners. Each ring is custom-designed by the team.

These rings tend to appreciate in value as time passes — especially if they belong to an elite player.

Lawrence Taylor, a linebacker for the New York Giants, sold his Super Bowl ring for $230,401 in a 2012 auction, the highest amount ever paid for a Super Bowl ring.