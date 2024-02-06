Bud Light Leans on Humor, Wants to Bring 'Irreverence Back' With New Super Bowl Commercial: Watch The 60-second spot called "Easy Night Out" will play during Sunday's big game and is meant to win back the company's core customers.

By Emily Rella

After a year riddled with controversy over advertisements and influencers, Bud Light is clapping back at criticism with the company's Super Bowl LVIII commercial.

The one-minute-long advertisement features a character called the Bud Light Genie who pops out of a Bud Light bottle in an unsuspecting fan's refrigerator.

The genie then starts granting a group of friends every wish, from a new car to more muscular arms, and features cameo appearances from former NFL star Peyton Manning, rapper Post Malone and the UFC's Dana White.

Related: Early Bud Light Boycotter Kid Rock, Who Fired a Rifle at Cases of the Beer, Just Changed His Stance — Here's Why

The commercial, set to air on Sunday during the Big Game, is part of the company's ongoing "Easy to Drink — Easy to Enjoy" campaign that was rolled out during last year's Super Bowl with an advertisement featuring actor Miles Teller.

"We wanted to get back to the humor the brand has been known for," said Bud Light's VP Todd Allen, per CNN. "Consumers are expecting us to bring a little bit of light-heartedness and irreverence back, so we listened and that's what we're bringing forward."

Bud Light sales plummeted in 2023 after a controversial social media partnership with transgender TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney, which led to a boycott of the brand that was started by singer Kid Rock in April 2023 in which he posted a video of him shooting multiple Bud Light cans in protest on social media. The singer called for an end to the boycott in December.

The controversy led to the CMO of Anheuser-Busch (Bud Light's parent company) in the U.S., Benoit Garbe, to step down at the end of 2023.

Related: Modelo Continues to Dominate Bud Light, Hits Another Major Milestone for the First Time Ever

The company has been making a concerted effort to get back to its roots and core customers, partnering with celebrities such as Post Malone, who has been involved with the brand across several campaigns and promotions.

"We wanted to call on those longstanding friends of the brand to join us for the ride and they're all aligned to the passion points and platforms that our fans know and love from Bud Light and expect from us," Allen told the Hollywood Reporter.

The beer brand will also be putting on a slew of programming in Las Vegas where Super Bowl LVIII is taking place, including an acoustic concert featuring country star Zach Bryan and an interactive takeover of the city's newest immersive venue, The Sphere, which is meant to make viewer's feel like they're inside of a Bud Light bottle.

Though Anheuser-Busch saw a 5% uptick in global revenue to $15.57 billion in Q3 of 2023, the company noted that U.S. business and sales were affected by the ongoing Bud Light backlash as U.S.-specific revenue dropped 13.5% quarterly.

Anheuser-Busch is expected to report Q4 2023 earnings on February 29.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior News Writer

Emily Rella is a Senior News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Super Bowl News and Trends Super Bowl Ads Bud light

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This Former Amazon Employee Started a Side Hustle Because She Wanted 'Lifestyle Freedom' — Now Her Business Earns $100,000 a Month

Julie Berninger, former tech project manager and current Etsy shop owner, successfully transitioned her side hustle into a full-scale business, Gold City Ventures.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Lyft Becomes First Rideshare Company to Implement Minimum Pay For Drivers

The company will now guarantee that its drivers take home at least 70% of rider payment.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

The No.1 Reason People Become Franchise Owners Comes Down to This One Word

While franchise ownership can be incredibly lucrative, money is not the top reason people want to get into this sector.

By Tim Parmeter
Business News

H&M CEO Abruptly Resigns Weeks After Advertisement Scandal: 'It Has Been Very Demanding'

Helena Helmersson has been with the company for 26 years.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Are You Failing Your Employees? Take These 3 Steps to Become a More Supportive and Empowering Leader.

Here are three steps to help you move in the direction of becoming a better leader.

By Kristel Bauer
By Amanda Breen