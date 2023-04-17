Rapper Post Malone Just Opened a Pink and Tattooed Raising Cane's Location Decorated With 'Old Stinky Outfits'

The chain's most unique location is located in Midvale, Utah.

By Emily Rella

Raising Cane's
A Midvale, Utah Raising Cane's location designed by rapper Post Malone.

Rapper Post Malone is taking his talents (and an unmistakable sense of style and body art) outside of the music world into his newest foray — fast food.

The artist, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, has teamed up with chicken chain Raising Cane's to open a one-of-a-kind restaurant near his home in Midvale, Utah — complete with a pink exterior and tattoo-inspired art etched across the building.

The restaurant is donned with mementos from Post's touring days and career, including a 1974 Ford F250 in the parking lot featured in one of the rapper's music videos, which will become a permanent fixture of the restaurant.

"It's a really cool restaurant," Post told reporters at the ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. "We got like crazy stuff. We put some armor in there, some old stinky outfits that I wore on tour and for events, and they still have the musk on them, and they're still 100% collectors."

The "White Iverson" singer even features ping pong games to represent his love for the game.

Credit: Raising Cane's

Custom merchandise is for sale, of course. Menu items include the "Posty Way Combo meal" — four chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries with two orders of the famous Cane's sauce, two pieces of Texas toast, extra salt and pepper, and an unsweetened iced tea lemonade.

The restaurant was gutted and redesigned after the musician took over, from the bathrooms to the outdoor landscaping.

"It's really fun to see it come to fruition," Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves said, per local outlet Fox 11. "The idea was to be next level, over the top, to do something that's never been done before."

Credit: Raising Cane's

The rapper lives about 20 minutes away in Salt Lake City in a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home on seven acres. He purchased the house in 2018.

Raising Cane's currently operates over 600 locations in the U.S., with more than 165 locations in Texas alone.
Emily Rella

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Emily Rella is a news writer at Entrepreneur.com. Previously, she was an editor at Verizon Media. Her coverage spans features, business, lifestyle, tech, entertainment, and lifestyle. She is a 2015 graduate of Boston College and a Ridgefield, CT native. Find her on Twitter at @EmilyKRella.

