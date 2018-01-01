Talent Management

3 Ways Fast-Growing Companies Land the Best Talent
Hiring Employees

3 Ways Fast-Growing Companies Land the Best Talent

With unemployment at a 16-year low, competition for the best employees is fierce.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Google's New Recruiting App Helps Entrepreneurs Searching for Talent
Hiring

Google's New Recruiting App Helps Entrepreneurs Searching for Talent

People all over the globe use Google to find everything. Now they can find employees, too.
Murray Newlands | 5 min read
The Future of Work: Solving Problems Through a Flexible Workforce
Talent Management

The Future of Work: Solving Problems Through a Flexible Workforce

Innovative companies ask themselves two key questions: What products or processes do we think the marketplace will want next? What talent do we need to deliver that?
Rob Biederman | 4 min read
Paying Interns Is a Good Investment In the Future of Your Business
Company Culture

Paying Interns Is a Good Investment In the Future of Your Business

Unpaid internships exclude talented people who can't afford to work for free, which is most people.
Heidy Rehman | 4 min read
Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists
Marketing

Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists

Your brand needs content that has a strong voice, is well-researched, and tells your story. Who can write content like that? Journalists.
Dan Curran | 6 min read
Hey, James Damore: Your Beliefs About Women in Tech Are Nothing Like the Reality Women Live in Tech
Sexism

Hey, James Damore: Your Beliefs About Women in Tech Are Nothing Like the Reality Women Live in Tech

Damore wrote in his infamous Google memo that women are not suited for tech. Women in tech have a lot to say in reply.
Sce Pike | 9 min read
Don't Shuffle People Into the Wrong Job Just Because They're Already on the Payroll
Human Resources

Don't Shuffle People Into the Wrong Job Just Because They're Already on the Payroll

You grow your company by putting proven performers where you need them most. If you don't have them, hire them.
George Deeb | 5 min read
How Technology Is Shortening the Road to Fame
Music Industry

How Technology Is Shortening the Road to Fame

Show business is unlikely to ever be a way to get rich quick but technology is making it easier to get known and build an audience.
Angela Ruth | 5 min read
3 Ways to Build a Diverse Team of Lifelong Employees
Workplace Diversity

3 Ways to Build a Diverse Team of Lifelong Employees

Homogenous companies, often unconsciously, are driving away the talent they need.
Anka Wittenberg | 5 min read
Why Companies Built to Be Acquired Usually Aren't
Acquisitions

Why Companies Built to Be Acquired Usually Aren't

If you're in it solely for the payday, it shows in your products and your people.
Ben Simkin | 4 min read
