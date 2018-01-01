Talent Management
Brands
'The Onion''s Co-Founder Shares Tips He Used to Build the Multi-million Dollar Brand
The Onion is one of the most successful and enduring comedy brands in the world. Co-Founder, Scott Dikkers, shares how he built the multi-million dollar brand
Hiring Employees
3 Ways Fast-Growing Companies Land the Best Talent
With unemployment at a 16-year low, competition for the best employees is fierce.
Hiring
Google's New Recruiting App Helps Entrepreneurs Searching for Talent
People all over the globe use Google to find everything. Now they can find employees, too.
Talent Management
The Future of Work: Solving Problems Through a Flexible Workforce
Innovative companies ask themselves two key questions: What products or processes do we think the marketplace will want next? What talent do we need to deliver that?
Company Culture
Paying Interns Is a Good Investment In the Future of Your Business
Unpaid internships exclude talented people who can't afford to work for free, which is most people.
Marketing
Why Your Marketing Team Should Be Journalists
Your brand needs content that has a strong voice, is well-researched, and tells your story. Who can write content like that? Journalists.
Sexism
Hey, James Damore: Your Beliefs About Women in Tech Are Nothing Like the Reality Women Live in Tech
Damore wrote in his infamous Google memo that women are not suited for tech. Women in tech have a lot to say in reply.
Human Resources
Don't Shuffle People Into the Wrong Job Just Because They're Already on the Payroll
You grow your company by putting proven performers where you need them most. If you don't have them, hire them.
Music Industry
How Technology Is Shortening the Road to Fame
Show business is unlikely to ever be a way to get rich quick but technology is making it easier to get known and build an audience.
Workplace Diversity
3 Ways to Build a Diverse Team of Lifelong Employees
Homogenous companies, often unconsciously, are driving away the talent they need.
Acquisitions
Why Companies Built to Be Acquired Usually Aren't
If you're in it solely for the payday, it shows in your products and your people.