Tattoos
Did Your Customers Get Tattoos of Your Logo? These Did.
Some diehard fans take their brand loyalty to the next level.
Lessons
5 Harsh Lessons Learned in Prison That Made Me a Better Entrepreneur
Business success and prison survival both require managing relationships, accepting consequences and maintaining the right balance of humilty and confidence.
Starbucks
The Real Reason Starbucks Isn't Letting Employees Wear Engagement Rings
Sorry, baristas - there's a reason your boss is asking you to leave the ring at home.
Starbucks
Starbucks Baristas Get a Pay Raise and Permission to Show Off Tattoos
The coffee company announced an updated dress code, raises across the board and free snacks while working.
Tattoos
Do You Let Employees Show Their Tattoos? Starbucks Doesn't - But That May Change.
As Starbucks considers revising its visible tattoo ban, we ask you: Do you think tattoos are important self-expression or unprofessional in the workplace?
Internet
The Expanding Number of Domain Names Has Benefits From .App to .Zone
A vast increase in available suffixes will benefit businesses niche and large, as well as a few billion Internet users who don't speak English.
Customer Loyalty
Would You Get a Tattoo of Your Favorite Franchise's Logo?
Anytime Fitness, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise of 2014, is a global, full-service gym with an army of dedicated fans.
Franchises
Meet the Top Franchise of 2014
Positive culture and a commitment to health, family and safety have taken a 24-hour gym concept to the top of the 2014 Franchise 500.
Technology
Attack Drones, a Smelly Smartphone App and a Smart Paper Airplane-Jet
A roundup of the 10 most interesting new technologies that make us scratch our heads and say, 'What the heck?'
Technology
Say What!? Google Might Be Working on a Lie-Detecting Microphone Throat Tattoo
Yes, the tech geniuses at Google are at it again.
Technology
A Digital 'Tattoo' You Can Only See With a Smartphone
Thinking about getting some ink under your skin? Maybe consider this instead.
Tattoos, or decorative skin art, have been a topic of conflict in some places of business where employees have been asked to conceal their tattoos, such as Starbucks. The company then changed its policy, allowing employees to show tattoos while at work.