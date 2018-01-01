Telecommunications
Net Neutrality
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Net Neutrality Challenge
The Supreme Court lets a 2016 ruling stand, but net neutrality supporters shouldn't get their hopes up too much. This is largely procedural and ISPs greeted the news with a shrug.
Net Neutrality
John Oliver Once Again Hilariously Advocates for 'Net Neutrality'
'Last Week Tonight' even created a website so people can easily tell the FCC what they think of internet "fast lanes."
Franchisees
From After-School Job to Franchise Career
How a part-time job turned into a full-time mobile-phone-franchise career.
Telecommunications
Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy
On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission announced a joint effort to assure that businesses are safeguarding their customers' data.
The Fix
Good Call: This App Let's Virtual Teams Stay Connected
This app lets you have multiple business lines and features in your pocket.
Google Fiber Now Offers Phone Service
The service is set to provide unlimited local and nationwide calls for $10 per month.
Television
The FCC Is Going to War Over Set-Top Boxes
As well as opening up the set-top box market up to third parties, the proposals are expected to make the cost of renting a box a whole lot cheaper.
Sprint
Looking to Cut Costs, Sprint Slashes 2,500 Jobs
The wireless carrier has shuttered call centers in Texas, New Mexico, Virginia, and Tennessee.
Security
15 Million T-Mobile Customers' and Applicants' Personal Data Exposed in Epic Experian Hack
Victims' home addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers could now be up for grabs on the black market.
Verizon
Verizon Strips Down Its Logo in Lukewarm Reboot
Simple. Check. Scalable. Check. Already hated on by T-Mobile CEO John Legere. Six checks.
Telecommunications
The 4 New Rules Telecom Needs to Play By
Did you know that today's voice communications travel along the same public switched network used in the days of switchboard operators?