UAE-based telco du -which operates under the umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC)- has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Versa Networks, the global leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered unified secure access service edge (SASE), to enhance and expand the former's integrated network-security portfolio.

du and Versa Networks will thus embark on building a powerful partnership to deliver unified SASE services to help accelerate the digital transformation of enterprise customers across the UAE. Versa's unified SASE platform securely and reliably connects home workers, branch workers, and users to applications with consistent and uniform security policies across the entire network, while decreasing latency, reducing complexity, and enhancing visibility with a single pane of glass.

Commenting on the partnership, Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said, in a statement, "Through our strategic partnership with Versa Networks, du is reinforcing its commitment to empowering enterprises in the UAE to embark on successful digital transformations. By delivering unified SASE services, we aim to provide businesses with secure, reliable, and simplified network access, while ensuring consistent and uniform security policies. Together, du and Versa Networks are poised to address the complex network and access challenges faced by enterprises and the public sector, contributing to their digital transformation journey."

Hector Avalos, EMEA MSP VP, Versa Networks, said, "du is a leader in the UAE's telecommunications landscape with a proven track record of delivering high-quality managed services to customers across the region, and Versa Networks is thrilled to develop this strategic alliance with them. du's technical and business expertise, commitment to innovation and service excellence make them an ideal partner to expand our global footprint."

du and Versa Networks both aspire to be active contributors to the digital transformation journey of enterprises and public sector in the UAE. Their combined strengths in managed services, networking, security, and cloud solutions will provide mutual customers with more comprehensive and powerful ways to address and resolve even their most complex secure network and access challenges.

