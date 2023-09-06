With a focus on technological innovation and sustainable development, Envision, the information and communications technology (ICT) event staged by UAE telco du on September 5, 2023, brought together renowned industry leaders and regional visionaries in Dubai, UAE, to discuss the latest trends in smart cities, agritech, sustainability, and Industry 4.0.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With a focus on technological innovation and sustainable development, Envision, the information and communications technology (ICT) event staged by UAE telco du on September 5, 2023, brought together renowned industry leaders and regional visionaries in Dubai, UAE, to discuss the latest trends in smart cities, agritech, sustainability, and Industry 4.0.

H.E. Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, at Envision. Image courtesy du.

Under the theme of "Enabling Future Makers for a Sustainable World with Technology", Envision, which was endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), provided a platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and the exploration of cutting-edge solutions that will shape the future of the UAE, in alignment with the goals of the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategy.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, at Envision. Image courtesy du.

Besides featuring speakers like H.E. Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, Tesla Motors co-founder Martin Eberhard, and others, Envision also featured interactive showcases from Zaintech, Huawei, Nokia, Dell, Fortinet, IBM, and HPE, which explored digital transformation and its impact on industries.

At Envision, Entrepreneur Middle East spoke with Jasim Al Awadi, Acting Chief ICT Officer, du, to understand the significance of Envision, as well as its role in realizing both du's and the UAE's ambitions for the future. Check out the full video for what he had to say!

Related: UAE Telco Du Partners With GoDaddy To Digitally Empower Small Business Owners In The UAE