UAE Telco Du Partners With GoDaddy To Digitally Empower Small Business Owners In The UAE

UAE telco du has partnered with US-based internet domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the small office, home office (SoHo) market scale their digital presence.

Through this collaboration that was announced at GITEX GLOBAL 2022, du and GoDaddy intend to bring affordable and easy-to-use digital tools for the SME and SoHo segments to tackle the many technological shifts in a post-pandemic world.

"It is important for a digital-first telco such as du to identify, understand and effectively support small businesses in the UAE," Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said. "The sector represents a path to not only individual prosperity but also to strong, equitable communities. Our partnership with GoDaddy will support us in building a healthy ecosystem for entrepreneurs to grow and prosper in the region and beyond."

As a prominent domain registrar, GoDaddy has been instrumental in enabling small business owners to build their own professional websites to attract customers, sell products and services, as well as manage their tasks.

Commenting on the partnership, Selina Bieber, Commercial Strategy Senior Director, International Markets at GoDaddy, added: "GoDaddy's mission is to provide entrepreneurs with the tools and help needed to succeed online and grow their business. We are excited to partner with du to leverage advanced technology and development to drive future growth for small and medium businesses in the UAE."