du Chief Commercial Officer Karim Benkirane On How The UAE Telco Is Shaping A Sustainable Tomorrow Through Advanced Technology At this year's edition of GITEX Global, UAE telco du decided to focus its participation at the event on the themes of sustainability, innovation, and technology.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

At this year's edition of GITEX Global, UAE telco du decided to focus its participation at the event on the themes of sustainability, innovation, and technology. This was thus a showcase of the company's aim to build on the momentum of the UAE's vision for a sustainable future, with a strong commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

We spoke to du Chief Commercial Officer Karim Benkirane at the event, where he shared more details about the company's efforts in "shaping a sustainable tomorrow through advanced technology," which was the theme for its participation at GITEX Global 2023. In addition, Benkirane shared his thoughts on why, in today's day and age, businesses large and small need to harness the power of digital transformation, while also offering advice to entrepreneurs wanting to set up their enterprises in the UAE—check out the video to see it all!

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

