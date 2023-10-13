Under the theme of "Shaping a sustainable tomorrow through advanced technology," du is aligning its efforts to the UAE's vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

UAE telco du has announced its participation at GITEX Global 2023, focusing on the key themes of sustainability, innovation, and technology. This year's participation aims to build on the momentum of the UAE's vision for a sustainable future, with a strong commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Under the theme of "Shaping a sustainable tomorrow through advanced technology," du is aligning its efforts to the UAE's strategic vision while positioning itself as a catalyst for positive change and innovation. By equipping government entities with a reliable network, du envisions a future where innovation meets technology and sustainability, enabling the full potential of digital in every organization.

"At GITEX Global 2023, we are proud to showcase our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and digital empowerment," Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du, said. "As an integral part of the UAE's journey towards a sustainable future, du is dedicated to leveraging advanced technology and forging strategic partnerships to drive positive change and make a lasting impact on our society."

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du. Source: du

du has constructed its GITEX stand using completely recyclable materials, and has also increased the greenery on the stand by 40%, adding aesthetic value and bringing an element of sustainability to the overall design. The enterprise's participation in GITEX Global 2023 centers around three key pillars: Technology, Innovation and Digitalization, and Sustainability. Under the Technology pillar, du is harnessing cutting-edge solutions to create a better society. The Future Factory showcase brings together robotics and automation in manufacturing, promoting sustainability and Industry 4.0. Under, Innovation and Digitalization, du will aim to empower businesses and government entities. And finally, with Sustainability being a key area for du, initiatives like a solar-powered mobile tower and a Connected Recycling solution will be showcased.

