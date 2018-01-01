Theft

Razer's 3-Screen Laptops Stolen From CES Booth
Razer is offering a $25,000 reward for 'original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a criminal suspect.'
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Holy Franklins! Businesses Lose How Much in Paper Cash Each Year?
It's an age-old problem that technology may be able to help solve.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
How This Man Made the Leap From Artist to Entrepreneur
'The entrepreneurial spirit of defining, of iterating on a vision is what artists are fundamentally all about,' says Monegraph founder Kevin McCoy.
Jared Keller | 6 min read
How to Handle the Disgruntled Employee Out to Sabotage Your Business
An unhappy team member can be your worst enemy if he or she is seeking revenge. Here's how to prevent an insider from destroying your brand.
Anca Bradley | 5 min read
How a Robbery Led to a Business Idea
Enjoy the beach or pool without getting burned by theft.
Paula Andruss | 4 min read
5 Tips to Avoid Employee Embezzlement
Don't let your business be sunk by this all-too-common issue that usually stems from trusting too much.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
FCC Chief Urges Mobile Industry to Install Anti-Theft Protections on Devices by Default
The current mandate over such features is defined by disparate state laws.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting
Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read
Your Apple Watch May Not Be as Safe as You Think
The new smartwatch lacks a key feature other devices from the company have that help deter theft.
Cadie Thompson | 1 min read
4 Ways to Protect Your Business Against Employee Fraud and Theft
Putting these strategies in place will discourage bad behavior.
Joe Worth | 5 min read
