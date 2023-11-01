Colorado's Football Team Was Robbed at the Rose Bowl, and Coach Deion Sanders Wants Reimbursement At a press conference, the former NFL and MLB superstar and now college coach asked the NCAA to 'do something.'

By Jonathan Small

The University of Colorado Buffaloes lost more than just a football game last Saturday. The players and coach say thieves went into their locker room during the action and stole a ton of valuable jewelry.

"Our kids got robbed during the game last week. I think that's a travesty," said head coach Deion Sanders at a press conference earlier this morning.

Heist happened during the game

The robbery occurred at the famed Rose Bowl in Pasadena, home to the UCLA Bruins, where Colorado lost to UCLA 28-16. Multiple players returned to the dressing room to find that personal jewelry left in there had disappeared. Several pieces of personal and football items were also taken. The Pasadena Police have launched an investigation into the incident, according to the LA Times.

"During the game, they stole my chain," said one dejected player outside the stadium that night.

UCLA said in a statement that it is "in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials, and the University of Colorado (CU) on the matter."

Sanders Wants Repayment

Meeting with the press earlier this morning, Sanders asked that the NCAA reimburse the players.

"I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. This is the Rose Bowl," he said. "The granddaddy of 'em all, right? I'm sure Granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids."

Sanders said that the kids had received instruction on managing their finances, but the lessons did not include insuring their items. "We slipped, and we didn't educate them on that."

He asked his players to give him a tally of the stolen items.

"I'm gonna have a list made out from these young men, and I know they're going to be truthful about what they lost, so we can try to get that back for them. We need to reimburse them."

Sanders closed his statement with a pointed message to the NCAA. "You do something about everything else. Do something about this one."
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

