Dollar Tree CEO Says 'Elevated' Theft Is Affecting Profit Margins Executives at Dollar Tree partially attributed the decline in the company's gross profit margin to instances of increased theft across its stores.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Key Takeaways

  • Dollar Tree's inventory losses have worsened, prompting strict actions to address the escalating issue.
  • Across the country, other retail giants have also been grappling with increased levels of theft.

Discount retail chain Dollar Tree is taking a "very defensive approach" to combat widespread theft in its stores, which the company said in an earnings call on Thursday partially contributed to a difficult quarter.

The retailer's last earnings report, which was released on Thursday, showed an overall increase in sales, but acknowledged that it is "not immune" to the ongoing "impact of elevated shrink."

Since 2022, Dollar Tree has been facing the issue of "shrink" (inventory losses from theft, damage, and other factors) in its stores. Dollar Tree robbery arrests have occurred in states such as Florida, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The company, which owns and operates Dollar Tree, Enterprise, and Family Dollar stores, saw an increase in same-store sales across its brands, but a 0.5% decline in its gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2023. On the call, CEO Richard Dreiling and CFO Jeffrey Davis partially linked the drop to increased levels of shrink. Despite efforts to address the ongoing issue, the shrink problem has worsened far beyond what it "had anticipated," Davis said.

Now, the retail giant is taking a more aggressive approach with measures ranging from increased items being locked behind shelves to discontinuing repeatedly sold products at certain stores altogether.

Related: 'Increasingly Serious' Retail Crime Is Hitting Another Beloved U.S. Retailer Hard — and Its CEO Reveals a Bleak Trajectory

"We are now taking a very defensive approach to shrink," Dreiling said on the call. "We have several new shrink formats that we'll introduce in the back half of the year, and it goes everything from moving certain SKUs to behind the check stand. It has to do with some cases being locked up. And even to the point where we have some stores that can't keep a certain SKU on the shelf just discontinuing the item. So we have a lot of things in the works."

Dollar Tree isn't the only retail giant combatting elevated levels of theft. According to the National Retail Federation's 2022 report on organization retail crime (ORT), of 63 retailers — which operate thousands of stores across the U.S. — 70% stated that the prevalence of shrink has increased over the past five years. Furthermore, 89.7% of respondents said that their loss prevention departments are taking actionable measures to combat the phenomenon, making it part of their "goals, objectives or performance measures."

When accounting for the financial setbacks, the report found that the 1.4% increase in shrink accounted for $94.5 billion in losses in 2021.

Related: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Says Organized Retail Theft Could Lead to Stores Closing
Madeline Garfinkle

Entrepreneur Staff

News Writer

Madeline Garfinkle is a News Writer at Entrepreneur.com. She is a graduate from Syracuse University, and received an MFA from Columbia University. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Retail Businesses News and Trends Theft Retail

Most Popular

See all
Business News

We Have a A Predicament: Productivity Is At An All-Time Low — And It's Because We're Failing Employees In 2 Ways.

Labor productivity growth at a historically low rate — and this phenomenon isn't localized to the U.S. The U.K. and Canada have seen the weakest annual growth since 2013, and Australia has witnessed its "biggest fall in labor productivity on record." Here's why.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Branding

How to Transform Your Business through Social Media Branding in 2023

Social media branding blends platforms' expansive reach with the potent influence of finely crafted brand messages. This dynamic duo becomes the bedrock of highly effective marketing campaigns, fueling amplified brand awareness, trust and audience engagement.

By Jessica Wong
Business News

Popular U.S. Airline to Pay Millions in Class Action Over 'Gotcha' Bag Fees — Find Out If You Qualify for Cash

The deal was disclosed late Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

By Amanda Breen
Money & Finance

AI-Driven Decision Making: The New Frontier in Business Finance

Join us for this free webinar to learn how AI and automation are powering the future for CFOs and other financial leaders.

By Entrepreneur Events
Growing a Business

Want a Company That Lasts Forever? This Simple Business Strategy is the Secret to Longevity

A company built to last won't look at mistakes as breaking points — when something isn't working, its an opportunity to pivot.

By Stephen Bittel
Business News

'I Was Doing My Job': Security Guard Fired After Videos of Him Singing at Taylor Swift Concert Go Viral

Calvin Denker was employed by Best Crowd Management as a security guard for the Eras Tour in Minneapolis.

By Emily Rella