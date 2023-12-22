Illinois Woman Arrested for Stealing a Dump Truck — And Claimed It Was to Start a Side Hustle A 27-year-old Evansville woman was arrested after police say she tried to take off with the vehicle.

By Jonathan Small

She says she did it for her side hustle — but no one is entirely sure what that side hustle is.

Destiny C. Bretz, a 27-year-old Evansville, Illinois woman, was arrested for attempting to steal a yellow dump truck in broad daylight.

Related: 3 Secrets to Starting a High-Income Side Hustle in 2024, According to People Whose Gigs Make More Than $20,000 a Month

Vanderburgh Sheriff Office

According to witnesses, Bretz hijacked a truck with a flatbed trailer carrying a John Deere backhoe. When a man in a nearby truck saw the theft, he pulled his vehicle in front of her and yelled for help. At that point, another witness pulled their vehicle behind the dump truck, completely boxing in Bretz, according to local outlet WFIE.

When the cops arrived at the scene, they found Bretz standing near the yellow dump truck with the person who had called 911. She informed them that she had stolen the truck to jumpstart a "side business," but the police did not specify exactly what that was.

Bretz was on parole for a previous theft charge in Evansville and had also pled guilty to tampering with a motor vehicle in Missouri. She was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County jail without bond.

Related: An iPhone Thief Stole Up to $2 Million By Watching People Type Their Passcodes. Here's How to Protect Yourself.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

News and Trends Theft Side Hustle Illinois

Most Popular

See all
Science & Technology

Remote Work Might Increase Productivity, But It Stifles Your Creativity — Unless You Adopt This Tool.

Remote teams thrive when it comes to productivity, but how do you replicate that same success when it comes to addressing the innovation challenges in remote work?

By Gleb Tsipursky
Business News

Police Issue Warning After Man's Car Is Stolen at Costco

The incident occurred in Chicago earlier this week and is one of a string of recent carjackings at Costco gas stations.

By Emily Rella
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Leadership

A 5-Step Guide For Weighing In On Hot-Button Issues At Work

For business leaders, weighing in on current issues has become a minefield. Here's a framework for deciding when and how to speak up.

By Remy Scalza
Side Hustle

3 Secrets to Starting a High-Income Side Hustle in 2024, According to People Whose Gigs Make More Than $20,000 a Month

Side hustles can be a significant source of supplementary income — especially if they build on your interests or skills.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

How to Establish a Distinct Brand Identity in a Saturated Market

My top tips for creating a unique brand that stands out amongst competitors.

By Chad Willardson