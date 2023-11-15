Sephora Is Putting Customer Favorite Merchandise Behind Lock and Key The change goes against Sephora's original try-before-you-buy business model.

By Sam Silverman

Sephora is removing all perfumes from the sales floor to stop in-store theft.

The multinational makeup retailer is known for its try-before-you-buy strategy, but the company says it was forced to put fragrances behind lock and key to stop customers from stealing, per CNN.

Previously, customers were able to peruse the fragrance section and try testers before selecting an unopened package to take to the register. Now customers will only be met with testers on display and will have to request the scent they want to purchase from employees who will pull the product from the back.

RELATED: Walmart Takes Bold Step to Combat Rising Crime in Retail with In-House Police Station

In addition to the fragrance section shakeup, Sephora has also added more staff to help stop theft this holiday season.

"The safety and security of our employees and customers is our top priority," Sephora said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, Sephora only displays fragrance testers in-stores."

Sephora started testing the new perfume strategy in U.S. stores in July and August but saw that tester bottles were also targeted by thieves.

RELATED: Retail Theft Forces Nike to Permanently Close Beloved Portland Location

Other retailers have also been putting more products under lock to manage theft, including Dollar Tree and Target.
Sam Silverman

Entrepreneur Staff

Content Strategy Editor

Sam Silverman is a content strategy editor at Entrepreneur Media. She specializes in search engine optimization (SEO), and her work can be found in The US Sun, Nicki Swift, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style and Health. She writes for our news team with a focus on investigating scandals. Her coverage and expertise span from business news, entrepreneurship, technology, and true crime, to the latest in entertainment and TV news. Sam is a graduate of Lehigh University and currently resides in NYC. 

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Retail Businesses News and Trends Theft Business News sephora

Most Popular

See all
Living

This Sur La Table Vertical Air Fryer Is on Sale for $220 (reg. $279)

Get a high-end air fryer for a great price (regularly $279).

By Entrepreneur Store
Franchise

She Was Afraid of Her Company Becoming the 'McDonald's of Mental Healthcare' Until She Realized This

Erin Pash discovered that franchising offered the best of both worlds for therapy practices.

By Carl Stoffers
Living

3 Brain Hacks For When You Can't Focus at Work

If you think pushing yourself harder is the answer, think again.

By Leah Borski
Side Hustle

He Started a Side Hustle in His Dorm Room With 'a Bunch of Ingredients From Amazon and a Crockpot' — Now It's a $56 Million Brand in Walmarts Nationwide

Oliver Zak, co-founder of Mad Rabbit, was at his third tattoo appointment when he noticed a serious gap in the aftercare market and decided to take matters into his own hands.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Philadelphia Eagles Release a Second Christmas Album Featuring Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Patti LaBelle — and Travis Kelce

The team's inaugural Christmas vinyl raised over $1.25 million in 2022.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

He Opened a Pizza Restaurant to Serve the Native American Community. It Was So Successful He's Opening 20 More.

Dennis Johnson thought that Bemidji, Minnesota needed a place for the surrounding tribes to work, and hang out. He was right.

By Carl Stoffers