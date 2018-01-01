Training
Franchises
Why This Franchisor Invests in Franchisees Who Have No Experience
Home Franchise Concepts CEO Shirin Behzadi knows what it's like to be underestimated -- so now, she gives everyone a fighting chance.
Employee Training
Young Workers No Longer Get the On-the-Job Training They Need -- So They're Finding It Elsewhere
With companies training people less, the most valuable path to success may be pioneering your own career.
The Way We Work
Why This Company That Relies on Automation Talks Openly About the Future of Work
Zume wants to lead the conversation about robots and human labor.
Consulting
6 Income Streams You Can Create in the Corporate Consulting Space
Corporations have billions budgeted for consultants.
Starbucks
Starbucks Stores Will Close Nationwide Next Month in an Unprecedented Attempt to Fix a Company Crisis
The closure comes after footage of the arrest of two black men who tried to use the bathroom in a Philadelphia Starbucks went viral, sparking boycott threats.
Gender Bias
What Business Leaders Are Getting Wrong About Bias Training
There's little evidence that bias awareness training accomplishes its goals.
Training
Google Opens Up Its Tech Training Program to All, Giving You a Reason to Learn New Skills
Google is offering 10,000 Americans access to subsidized online courses with the hope of recruiting some of the students.
Skills
These 10 Skills Will Drastically Improve Your Chances of Being Hired in 2017
In today's tech-driven and social media-hungry landscape, businesses have a new set of criteria for what skills should be found on the perfect resume.
Project Grow
8 Certifications That Actually Impress Recruiters
With the rise of online learning, there's no shortage of classes you can take that offer you a certification in a particular trade, skill or software program.
Branding
This One Surprising Thing Could Be Sabotaging Your Brand
Drunk posting on Facebook isn't flattering for you or your employer.
Project Grow
Why Microsoft, Chase and Others Are Hiring More People With Autism
It's good for business, they say: Adding 'neurodiversity' means bringing in employees with particularly coveted skills.