Twitter Marketing
Twitter Marketing
3 Ways to Use Twitter to Increase Search Rankings
Twitter's partnership with Google is an opportunity to increase your company's visibility.
More From This Topic
Twitter Marketing
8 Tactics to Maximum the Visibility of Your Tweets
Without a strategy, there is little chance the people you seek to engage will see your tweets.
The Smarter Way to Humanize Your Company's Use of Twitter
It's the people behind the logo who make the brand truly memorable.
Without Twitter's 140 Character Limit Brevity Is No Longer the Soul of Wit
Lot's of people have managed to say plenty with 140 characters, but now you can say much, much more.
The 140-Character Limit Is Dead. Long Live The 140-Character Limit!
Now, photos, videos, GIFs, polls and Quote Tweets no longer count toward Twitter's limit. How cool is that, marketers?
Competition
6 Steps to Dominate a Competitor's Social Media Marketing
So, what do you do when competitors start poaching your turf? You dominate them.
Social Media Marketing
Social Media Slump? Use Visuals to Amp Up Your Marketing Efforts.
A selfie station in your boutique or a check-in special at the bar. That's how you stand out.
11 Silly Words in Your Twitter Profile That Make You Look Like a Complete Tool
Seriously, you're "passionate" about organizational development? That sounds lonely.
Social Media Marketing
Using Promoted Tweets in Your Marketing Strategy? You Are Brave.
Be prepared for backlash, from even a simple sales promotion tweet.
Advertising
Instagram Now Attracts More Advertising Than Twitter, Survey Says
Sixty-three percent of advertisers said they were most likely to use photo-sharing app Instagram, compared with 56 percent who said they would use social network Twitter.
Is Twitter Dead? Not So Fast My Friends.
Twitter allows influencers to break news and speak their minds.