Twitter Marketing

8 Tactics to Maximum the Visibility of Your Tweets
8 Tactics to Maximum the Visibility of Your Tweets

Without a strategy, there is little chance the people you seek to engage will see your tweets.
Lesya Liu | 6 min read
The Smarter Way to Humanize Your Company's Use of Twitter
The Smarter Way to Humanize Your Company's Use of Twitter

It's the people behind the logo who make the brand truly memorable.
Jacob Warwick | 7 min read
Without Twitter's 140 Character Limit Brevity Is No Longer the Soul of Wit
Without Twitter's 140 Character Limit Brevity Is No Longer the Soul of Wit

Lot's of people have managed to say plenty with 140 characters, but now you can say much, much more.
Darryl Villacorta | 5 min read
The 140-Character Limit Is Dead. Long Live The 140-Character Limit!
The 140-Character Limit Is Dead. Long Live The 140-Character Limit!

Now, photos, videos, GIFs, polls and Quote Tweets no longer count toward Twitter's limit. How cool is that, marketers?
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
6 Steps to Dominate a Competitor's Social Media Marketing
6 Steps to Dominate a Competitor's Social Media Marketing

So, what do you do when competitors start poaching your turf? You dominate them.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Social Media Slump? Use Visuals to Amp Up Your Marketing Efforts.
Social Media Slump? Use Visuals to Amp Up Your Marketing Efforts.

A selfie station in your boutique or a check-in special at the bar. That's how you stand out.
Dan Steiner | 4 min read
11 Silly Words in Your Twitter Profile That Make You Look Like a Complete Tool
11 Silly Words in Your Twitter Profile That Make You Look Like a Complete Tool

Seriously, you're "passionate" about organizational development? That sounds lonely.
Gene Marks | 6 min read
Using Promoted Tweets in Your Marketing Strategy? You Are Brave.
Using Promoted Tweets in Your Marketing Strategy? You Are Brave.

Be prepared for backlash, from even a simple sales promotion tweet.
Mike Wood | 4 min read
Instagram Now Attracts More Advertising Than Twitter, Survey Says
Instagram Now Attracts More Advertising Than Twitter, Survey Says

Sixty-three percent of advertisers said they were most likely to use photo-sharing app Instagram, compared with 56 percent who said they would use social network Twitter.
Reuters | 3 min read
Is Twitter Dead? Not So Fast My Friends.
Is Twitter Dead? Not So Fast My Friends.

Twitter allows influencers to break news and speak their minds.
Jason Parks | 5 min read
