VC Funding

Why Tech Startups Can't Seem to Stop Flushing Cash Down the Toilet
Startup Financing

Why Tech Startups Can't Seem to Stop Flushing Cash Down the Toilet

Companies with more money than sense might survive for a time, but only those with a good business model and good business-building habits will succeed.
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
3 Mistakes to Avoid When Running a Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfunding

3 Mistakes to Avoid When Running a Crowdfunding Campaign

There are plenty of Cinderella stories but also just as many cautionary tales out there. How to make yours the former, not the latter.
Roy Morejon | 5 min read
VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No
Project Grow

VC Confidential: Why Investors Say No

An investor-turned-entrepreneur describes the view from the other side of the table.
Eyal Lifshitz | 7 min read
When an Investor Bailed, Finery Founders Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey Had to Do Major Damage Control

When an Investor Bailed, Finery Founders Brooklyn Decker and Whitney Casey Had to Do Major Damage Control

Finding new capital, calming staff nerves and making sure the brand's reputation was intact called for calm leadership and quick thinking.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Silicon Valley Success Doesn't Require the Silicon Valley Address
Location

Silicon Valley Success Doesn't Require the Silicon Valley Address

Greater San Francisco isn't overrated, just overpriced. It pays to consider starting up where necessities, from housing to talent, haven't already been bid up to the stratosphere.
Todd Olson | 5 min read
Is Seed Funding the Right Answer for Your Startup?
Seed Funding

Is Seed Funding the Right Answer for Your Startup?

Investment isn't for everyone, and understanding the impact it may have on your business is something few entrepreneurs consider beforehand.
Gavin Christensen | 6 min read
My Customers Showed Me the Door. Here's How I Won Them Back.
Tech Startups

My Customers Showed Me the Door. Here's How I Won Them Back.

Five tips for translating tectonic market shifts into startup opportunity by delivering what customers want.
Lior Gal | 6 min read
6 Disadvantages Confronting Female Entrepreneurs Seeking Venture Capital

6 Disadvantages Confronting Female Entrepreneurs Seeking Venture Capital

Women found their voice in the #MeToo movement. So, why can't they get their startups funded?
Devishobha Chandramouli | 4 min read
4 Things Women Entrepreneurs Need to Know Before Approaching Angel Investors and VCs

4 Things Women Entrepreneurs Need to Know Before Approaching Angel Investors and VCs

Here are four factors that will help you prepare your pitch and secure an investment.
Carol Sankar | 5 min read
Interested in VC Funding? These 4 Statistics Tell You Exactly What You Need to Know.
VC Funding

Interested in VC Funding? These 4 Statistics Tell You Exactly What You Need to Know.

If your startup focuses on AI and machine learning, you're sitting pretty. Real pretty.
Jayson DeMers | 4 min read
