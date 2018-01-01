Website Design

New to the Entrepreneurial Game? These 5 Tips Can Help You Design Your Website Home Page.
How to use your home page to convert your visitors to leads (and even rabid fans).
Victor Ijidola | 7 min read
6 Crucial Elements You Need, to Optimize Your Ecommerce Website
Does "ROYGBIV" mean anything to you? It should.
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
10 Best Wordpress Themes to Choose From for Your Next Website Project
With thousands of Wordpress themes to choose from, finding the best one for your site can feel daunting at best.
R.L. Adams | 7 min read
How to Rev up the Success of Your WordPress Website
New data from GoDaddy draws a clear distinction between "rocketship" vs. "decliner" sites. Which one's yours?
Chris Carfi | 6 min read
CMS Battle for Beginners: WordPress vs Joomla vs Drupal (Infographic)
Which content management system (CMS) is best for your small business?
Katherine Keller | 4 min read
10 Ways to Maximize the Profitability of Your Website
Some 96 percent of your visitors won't be ready to buy -- so what can you do to convince the rest and move the majority closer to a buying decision?
Jayson DeMers | 8 min read
6 Reasons Why Attracting the Right Online Traffic Is Your Top Priority
Driving random traffic to your site is mostly a waste of time. Developing an engaged customer base is the goal.
Jacob Baadsgaard | 12 min read
Searching for the Perfect Website Builder? Here's What Matters.
A website builder with SEO-friendly web design technologies built in can give you a real head-start over the competition.
Anna Johansson | 6 min read
5 Mobile Musts for Real-Estate Marketing
Renters and buyers today demand on-the-go tools, even when it comes to selecting where they'll put down roots.
Aaron Orendorff | 7 min read
First Impressions Count Just as Much Online
Make a memorable impact on new visitors to your website. You've got just seconds to hook them. Here's our checklist.
Aaron Agius | 4 min read
