Wendys

Wendy's Brings the Sass in 2017

The fast food giant fires back via Twitter.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Wendy's Says Hackers Stole Card Data in Breach Disclosed in January

Hackers stole "cardholder name, credit or debit card number, expiration date, cardholder verification value, and service code," among other data, the company said earlier on Thursday.
Reuters | 1 min read
Apple May Unveil a New Macbook Pro This Fall -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Facebook apologizes after initially rejecting a photo of a plus-sized model.
Lindsay Friedman | 1 min read
5 Crazy Food Franchise Moments You'll Never Forget

Some things you just can't unsee, even when you want to.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Burger King Gets Burned in Twitter Duel With Wendy's

Wendy's and Burger King dueled over their competing $4 promotions.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Why Wendy's and McDonald's Still Don't Have Veggie Burgers

Two of America's Big 3 burger chains are under pressure to add a meatless burger to their menus.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Why Wendy's Is Suing One of Its Largest Franchisees

After a franchisee refused to remodel and update its point-of-sale system, Wendy's decided it was time to take action.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Wendy's Japan Crams Entire Turkey Dinner Between Two Buns

Don't feel like preparing an entire turkey feast for Christmas? Head to Japan and pick up Wendy's Turkey Pretzel Mashed Potato Burger.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read
How These Brands Captured Millennials' Hearts in Just 9 Months

Brands including Oreos, Pizza Hut and Wendy's weren't on Moosylvania's list of top millennial brands last year, but they are this year.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
5 of the Wackiest Fast-Food Lawsuits Ever

Some of these lawsuits are hard to swallow, but justice can be sweet.
Carly Okyle | 6 min read
