Winter

More From This Topic

Restaurant Job Growth Plunges in February (Infographic)
ADP Reports

In February, franchised restaurants added only 1,390 new jobs, a sharp drop from recent months.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Twitter Data Shows That December Makes Us Sad and Summer Makes Us Late for Work
Twitter

The social media company tracked tweets from 2013 to find out when we're most likely to tweet about being happy, sad, hungover and late to work.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The Winter Olympics by the Numbers (Infographic)
Technology

A sampling of fun facts and figures from this year's Olympic Games.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Weather the February Hustle and Bustle
Growth Strategies

While February may be the month for romance, it also happens to be the busiest for meetings. Here are a few ways to stay on top of your game.
Jay O’Connor | 4 min read
Southern Hospitality: Home Depot, Chick-Fil-A and Others Open Doors to Snow-Stranded Drivers
Franchises

As a snowstorm turned Georgia and Alabama into a scene out of a zombie movie, businesses lent a helping hand.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Winter Weather = Bad Mood? It's More Complicated Than That.
Entrepreneurs

Bad weather's effect on our behavior is complex and often contradictory.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
6 Ways Food Trucks Can Survive the Winter Freeze and Grow Their Business
Franchises

With food trucks generally losing 50 percent of their business in winter, here are six ways to make sure your food truck business stays hot when the weather gets chilly.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
