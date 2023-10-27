Get a Limited-Time Savings of $375 on This Heated Jacket And it's just in time for winter.

Winter is coming, and if you aren't geared up with a comfortable, warm, stylish jacket, then it's time to get it together. Fortunately, we're offering a discount on the Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle now through October 31.

This clever jacket is built using graphene-infused materials, keeping it lightweight enough for activewear in the winter but warm enough to keep you cozy. Plus, the built-in smart heating system allows you to connect a power bank to precisely control your upper body temperature by adjusting the heat.

The graphene fabric offers uniform heat distribution when you're using the heat control, and a smart thermoregulating system kicks in whenever the air outside warms up a bit. It's a breathable, flexible, hypoallergenic jacket that's 100% water- and wind-resistant and machine-washable.

This bundle also comes with a Heta Hand warming power bank, so you can immediately activate the heating feature of the jacket. With three adjustable heat settings, you can either warm your hands in a jiffy or plug it into your jacket to pump some warmth into your upper body.

It lasts for up to eight hours on a single charge but can also use some of that power to charge your devices on the go via a USB-C hookup. The double-sided heating will keep your hands and upper body warm as you go about your day without being in the way or keeping you from being productive.

Stay bundled up this winter, now through October 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Get the Gamma Graphene-Infused Heated Jacket + Heated Power Bank Bundle for just $199.99 (reg. $575).

