What are my wife's health care options if I end up growing my lawn care business in to a full time job?

There are many health care options for small businesses and for individuals as well.  Most kinds of health insurance that larger companies purchase for their employees can be obtained for companies of as few as one employee.  The rates in some states (like Florida) are set by the state for companies employing 25 or less employees.  As the lawn care business owner, you could purchase family health coverage for you and your legal dependents through the same brokers used by other businesses.  Of course, the brokers that cater to smaller companies will probably be more interested in helping you with this than broker who most often seek big business clients. 

