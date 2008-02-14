Am I too old to buy a franchise?

February 14, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ms. Swanson,You are in the largest demographic for starting a business! While statistics of cohorts may be comforting, the most important question is, do you love the business of the franchise you are considering? If the answer is no, then no amount of energy and stamina will make it a good way to spend the next 10-15 years of your life. After a lifetime in corporate America, this is your time to live your life to the fullest and on your own terms. Find the business you are passionate about and your energy will be there for you. You are absolutely NOT too old. Good luck!