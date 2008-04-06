Growth Strategies

How do you know when it is time to sell, retire or refuel?

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Business Planner and Angel Investor
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  1. "I don't think I can get what I need if I sell it" is a very powerful statement. Fully analyze that guess. Talk to some business brokers. Investigate standard formulas for valuing your business based on sales or profits or whatever. A business is worth what somebody else will pay for it.
  2. With a service business buyers do want the key people to stay because most service businesses lose their most important assets every night when people go home. Do you think you have a better choice than promising to stay on for two years? You don't say how old you are but after 22 years in business you probably have a sense of how fast time goes by, how quick two years really is (note: I just turned 60, so I think I know). Do you have a better option? Do you want to have this same situation five years from now?
  3. One of the best pieces of advice I ever got was: "know what knobs you have to turn." If you can't sell your service business without staying on for a few years, don't you want to do it sooner, not later? Won't it be worth even less five years from now, as you get older?

Tim

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

The Plan-As-You-Go Business Plan

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?