How do we determine volume discounts?

April 8, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

#1 - Check out the industry standards and research what you can and should offer.#2 - Work on price breaks at approximate sales numbers. Eg, a software provider for SME's, might have price breaks at 5 users and 10 users whereas a program sold to multinationals will have price breaks at 250 users etc.#3 - Work out the maximum discount you will give and make that for the largest volume and then work your way backwards from there.All the Best,Brad Sugars