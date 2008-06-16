How do I resign from a corporation based in Texas?

June 16, 2008 min read

The simplest way to resign from a corporation (in any state) is to submit a letter of resignation, addressed to the president of the corporation or, if that’s you, to the next highest officer.You should have prepared a shareholder’s agreement that outlines what happens in the event of the resignation of a shareholder. The resignation letter will trigger the unfolding of a series of events and procedures.Among them are: 1. Working out how much you will be paid for your interest and over what period of time, 2. Whether you can work in or start a competing business and 3. Whether you can solicit clients of the current corporation.