We rent and sell bridal gowns. We need business software that can keep track of rentals as well as the books.

Congratulations on realizing that the same system you use to manage inventory should be tied to your bookeeping; the two go hand-in-hand.

You might want to look into Quickbooks by Intuit. Quickbooks can do what you need, and so much more. So it's a wise investment even if you don't need all of its functionality (and there's plenty) right now--you'll grow into it. That means you won't be making decisions about business management software every time your business grows to the next level.

Additionally, if by chance you need functionality that Quickbooks doesn't have, there are many programmers who do customization for Quickbooks, so either way you'll win.

Quickbooks also often offers a trial version of its software, so you can try it out without spending a dime.

Lena

