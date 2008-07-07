How do I attract more customers to my bakery?

July 7, 2008 min read

With the general availability of quality baked goods, it may be difficult to persuade new customers to try ordering from you online.I suggest you immediately establish a strong reason your baked goods are different or better. Trumpet that on your website, and then begin a systematic media relations campaign.Take baskets of your baked goods to the announcers at local radio stations, and the food editors of magazines and newspapers. Also, sell your baked goods at fairs and local events, and give lots of free samples.Once you begin to win PR coverage and get past the "unknown and untasted" hurdle, you should have a much easier time selling.