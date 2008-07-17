If I have an idea for what I believe is a new product, how do I check for previous patents?
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.The most efficient use of your time and funds is to consult with a patent attorney about the process. You could search the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database (it has a helpful tutorial) if you haven’t already.
However, professional patent searches are more in-depth . . . plus, there are many technicalities not generally known that could affect the strength of the patent.
A qualified patent attorney can help you navigate this area smoothly and advise you properly of any pitfalls.