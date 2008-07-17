If I have an idea for what I believe is a new product, how do I check for previous patents?

July 17, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The most efficient use of your time and funds is to consult with a patent attorney about the process. You could search the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database (it has a helpful tutorial) if you haven’t already.However, professional patent searches are more in-depth . . . plus, there are many technicalities not generally known that could affect the strength of the patent.A qualified patent attorney can help you navigate this area smoothly and advise you properly of any pitfalls.