What's the BEST use of my advertising budget as a retail auto dealer?

August 8, 2008 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's no pat answer since your budget and the tactics you choose will depend on the geographic market and the cost of media there, the target audience you need to reach, the number of competitors and other elements, such as your dealership's reputation.TV used to be the primary tool for dealerships and, in many ways, remains top dog today. However, now many spots are designed to drive customers to the web, and you may do well to examine how you can best use the internet to market.